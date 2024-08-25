Tacoma Defiance Travels to the Town FC on Sunday Evening
August 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (10-8-3, 35 points) travels to The Town FC (8-6-7, 34 points) on Sunday, August 25 at PayPal Park (5:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma is coming off a 2-2 draw with Ventura County FC that saw Defiance win the ensuing shootout for the extra point at home.
Tacoma currently sits in third place in the Pacific Division with 35 points, while The Town sits in fifth place with 34 points.
Defiance and The Town FC have faced off twice already this season, with each side winning its respective home contest.
Following Sunday's match, Tacoma travels to LAFC2 on Friday, August 30 for a match at Titans Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Josh Appel
