10-Man Revolution II Fall to Carolina Core FC, 2-1, on Saturday

August 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - New England Revolution II (4-15-3; 17 pts.) fell to Carolina Core FC (7-10-4; 28 pts.), 2-1, at Truist Point on Saturday night. Revolution II forward Alex Monis recorded his team-best eighth goal of the season.

New England began the night on the front foot, with Monis finding the scoresheet in the 16th minute. The Filipino forward was fed a pinpoint pass into the box from Homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou. Panayotou, a Cambridge, Mass. native, marked his second assist across five appearances with Revolution II this season.

The first half remained steady until Academy midfielder Javaun Mussenden received a second yellow card in the 21st minute. Despite a 10-man disadvantage, Revolution II still held their 1-0 lead at halftime, thanks to goalkeeper JD Gunn's four crucial saves, including a notable stop on Carolina's shot inside the box to preserve his team's lead.

With Revolution II down a player, Carolina cut into the deficit late in the second half, with forward Facundo Canete equalizing in the 85th minute and tallying a second goal five minutes later to secure the hosts a 2-1 victory.

On the defensive end, Saturday's contest featured Revolution Academy defender Sage Kinner making his professional debut, logging 77 minutes in his first career start. The Burlington, Vermont native became the 39th active youth player to log professional minutes with Revolution II, since the team's inaugural season in 2020.

Kinner was one of eight Revolution Academy products to play in tonight's contest, including Panayotou, Mussenden, Malcolm Fry, Colby Quiñones, and Eric Klein earning starts while Gevork Diarbian and Damario McIntosh entered the match as second-half substitutes.

Revolution II is set to host Chicago Fire FC II on Saturday, August 31 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch on Apple TV- MLS Season Pass.

MATCH NOTES

F Alex Monis scored his team-leading eighth goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

M Jack Panayotou, a Cambridge, Mass. native, registered his second assist of the season in his fifth start for Revolution II this year.

D Sage Kinner logged 77 minutes in his professional debut and first professional start tonight with Revolution II.

D Colby Quiñones donned the captain's armband in his fourth consecutive start for New England.

GK JD Gunn recorded a six-save effort between the posts in Saturday's contest.

