Inter Miami CF II Secures Their Largest MLS Next Pro Victory Against Chattanooga FC at Chase Stadium

August 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II earned an historic 5-1 against Chattanooga FC at Chase Stadium, registering the largest margin of victory at home in Inter Miami II history. This match marked Inter The victory featured a brace from midfielder Alejandro Flores, Yuval Cohen, Santiago Morales, and Ryan Carmichael.

Inter Miami took the field at Chase Stadium with Cole Jensen in goal; Ryan Sailor, Giovanni Ferraini, Franco Negri, and Captain Nykolas Sessock made up the back four. Ricardo Montenegro, Pep Casas, Santiago Morales and Alejandro Flores formed the midfield; while Ryan Carmichael and Yuval Cohen led the team's attack.

Inter Miami kicked off the match with a bang, opening the scoring in the second minute through a strike by Flores. In the 18th minute, the opponents would equalize after a brilliant play by Mehdi Ouamri and tied the game 1-1. The half then carried on with plenty of offensive opportunities for both sides.

It was Inter Miami that struck next for the lead to 2-1. In the 36th minute, a fantastic play finished off with Cohen securing clinical finish into the top right-corner.

Just when it seemed the first half was winding down, the hosts struck again, extending their lead with a brilliant build-up from midfield. Morales capped off the play with a powerful strike from outside the box, leaving the keeper with no chance. The midfielder secured his fourth goal this 2024 Next Pro campaign. Inter Miami's 3-1 lead remained intact through the end of the half.

The second half then began in similar fashion, with Inter Miami extending its lead in the 72nd minute through Flores placing a stunning shot from outside the box, to curl just beyond the reach of the diving keeper. The midfielder secured the ball in the back of the net marking his 7th goal of the MLS Next Pro season.

Inter Miami maintained relentless pressure throughout the final minutes of the match, consistently pushing forward and keeping Chattanooga on their heels. Miami snatched victory with a heart-stopping goal in the 96th minute. Carmichael stepped up in the dying moments to deliver the decisive strike, sealing the win with a perfectly timed finish.

The 5-1 scoreline then remained unmoved throughout the final minutes and extended Miami's unbeaten streak.

Notably, Lovend's Junior Delinois made his debut this 2024 MLS Next Pro season in the 80th minute.

Up next, Inter Miami CF II will look to continue their unbeaten streak as they head North to face Crown Legacy FC on September 1, August 25 at Sportsplex at Matthews at 3 p.m. ET.

Nicole Rivarola

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.