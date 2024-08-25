Tacoma Defiance Draws 1-1 with the Town FC Sunday Night at PayPal Park
August 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (10-8-4, 36 points) drew 1-1 with The Town FC (8-6-8, 36 points) on Sunday evening at PayPal Park, falling in the ensuing shootout by a score of 2-1. Chris Aquino recorded his team-leading eighth goal of the season for Defiance, but a second half penalty kick by The Town FC sent the game to kicks from the spot. Hervé Diese's side next travels to LAFC2 on Friday, August 30 at Titans Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 1 (1) - The Town FC 1 (2)
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Venue: PayPal Park
Referee: Velimir Stefanovic
Assistants: Mark Novosel, Karsten Gillwald
Fourth official: Iryna Petrunok
Weather: 83 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
TAC - Chris Aquino (Dylan Teves) 17'
TTFC - Eduardo Blancas Maravilla (penalty) 67'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TAC - Chris Aquino (caution) 37'
TAC - Travian Sousa (caution) 65'
TTFC - Eduardo Blancas Maravilla (caution) 87'
TTFC - Emmanuel Ochoa (caution) 90'
TAC - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (caution) 90+2'
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
TAC - Gio Miglietti (saved)
TTFC - Julian Donnery (saved)
TAC - Owen O'Malley (missed)
TTFC - Eduardo Blancas Maravilla (saved)
TAC - Burke Fahling (missed)
TTFC - Jermaine Spivey (saved)
TAC - Blake Bowen (scored)
TTFC - Beau Leroux (scored)
TAC - Travian Sousa (saved)
TTFC - Aaron Edwards (scored)
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Lars Helleren; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez - captain, Stuart Hawkins, Travian Sousa; Snyder Brunell (Burke Fahling 77'), Sota Kitahara; Dylan Teves (Blake Bowen 73'), Chris Aquino (Yu Tsukanome 67'), Sebastian Gomez (Owen O'Malley 90+1); Osaze De Rosario (Gio Miglietti 46')
Substitutes not used: Mohammed Shour, Shaun Brun
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 14
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 3
The Town FC - Emmanuel Ochoa; Joel Garcia (Oscar Verhoeven 46'), Alejandro Cano (Jermaine Spivey 90+5'), Casey Walls, Ricardo Ibarra (Wilson Eisner 83'); Beau Leroux, Edwyn Mendoza (Rohan Rajagopal 88'), Cruz Medina; Aaron Edwards, Eduardo Blancas Maravilla, Riley Lynch (Julian Donnery 83')
Substitutes not used: Chance Cowell, Sean Bilter, David Sweeney Hernandez Parra
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 9
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 4
- TACOMA DEFIANCE -
