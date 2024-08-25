Tacoma Defiance Draws 1-1 with the Town FC Sunday Night at PayPal Park

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (10-8-4, 36 points) drew 1-1 with The Town FC (8-6-8, 36 points) on Sunday evening at PayPal Park, falling in the ensuing shootout by a score of 2-1. Chris Aquino recorded his team-leading eighth goal of the season for Defiance, but a second half penalty kick by The Town FC sent the game to kicks from the spot. Hervé Diese's side next travels to LAFC2 on Friday, August 30 at Titans Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 1 (1) - The Town FC 1 (2)

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Venue: PayPal Park

Referee: Velimir Stefanovic

Assistants: Mark Novosel, Karsten Gillwald

Fourth official: Iryna Petrunok

Weather: 83 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Chris Aquino (Dylan Teves) 17'

TTFC - Eduardo Blancas Maravilla (penalty) 67'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Chris Aquino (caution) 37'

TAC - Travian Sousa (caution) 65'

TTFC - Eduardo Blancas Maravilla (caution) 87'

TTFC - Emmanuel Ochoa (caution) 90'

TAC - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (caution) 90+2'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

TAC - Gio Miglietti (saved)

TTFC - Julian Donnery (saved)

TAC - Owen O'Malley (missed)

TTFC - Eduardo Blancas Maravilla (saved)

TAC - Burke Fahling (missed)

TTFC - Jermaine Spivey (saved)

TAC - Blake Bowen (scored)

TTFC - Beau Leroux (scored)

TAC - Travian Sousa (saved)

TTFC - Aaron Edwards (scored)

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Lars Helleren; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez - captain, Stuart Hawkins, Travian Sousa; Snyder Brunell (Burke Fahling 77'), Sota Kitahara; Dylan Teves (Blake Bowen 73'), Chris Aquino (Yu Tsukanome 67'), Sebastian Gomez (Owen O'Malley 90+1); Osaze De Rosario (Gio Miglietti 46')

Substitutes not used: Mohammed Shour, Shaun Brun

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 14

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3

The Town FC - Emmanuel Ochoa; Joel Garcia (Oscar Verhoeven 46'), Alejandro Cano (Jermaine Spivey 90+5'), Casey Walls, Ricardo Ibarra (Wilson Eisner 83'); Beau Leroux, Edwyn Mendoza (Rohan Rajagopal 88'), Cruz Medina; Aaron Edwards, Eduardo Blancas Maravilla, Riley Lynch (Julian Donnery 83')

Substitutes not used: Chance Cowell, Sean Bilter, David Sweeney Hernandez Parra

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 9

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 4

