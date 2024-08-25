Toronto FC II (2) - Huntsville City FC (3) Postgame Summary

August 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

HNT - Adem Sipić 2' (Woobens Pacius)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 16'

TOR - Mark Fisher 45+1' (Hassan Ayari)

HNT - Woobens Pacius 51' (Dominic Gasso)

HNT - Tristan Tropeano 82' (William Perkins)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Adam Pearlman 56' (caution)

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 76' (caution)

HNT - Joey Akpunonu 89' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 7-10-4 25 points

Huntsville City FC 6-11-5 23 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Abraham Rodriguez; Theo Rigopoulos, Adam Pearlman, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu (Jesús Batiz 65'); Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 65'), Marko Stojadinovic, Andrei Dumitru (Matthew Catavolo 84'); Mark Fisher, Hassan Ayari, Julian Altobelli (C)

Substitutes Not Used: Adisa De Rosario, Kundai Mawoko, Elijah Roche, Joses Chukwu

HUNTSVILLE CITY FC - Ben Martino; Julian Gaines (William Perkins 62'), Christian Applewhite (Isaiah Jones 68'), Joey Akpunonu, Joseph Skinner (Jordan Knight 62'); Jonathan Bolanos (C), Faiz Opande (Fernando Cicéron 80'), Ollie Wright, Dominic Gasso; Adem Sipić (Tristan Tropeano 80'), Woobens Pacius

Substitutes Not Used: Simon Jillson, Tomás Ritondale, Tyler Pasnik

MEDIA NOTES

With his 16th minute free-kick goal, Julian Altobelli has now scored in four consecutive matches that he has featured in for the first time in his TFC II career.

Mark Fisher scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the seventh different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Hassan Ayari recorded his first assist for the Young Reds.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.