Real Monarchs Fall 1-3 at Ventura County

August 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Real Monarchs (6-12-4, 25 Pts, 12th West) fell 1-3 to Ventura County FC (8-6-9, 40pts, 3rd West) in a road MLS NEXT Pro Pacific Division clash under the lights at William Rolland Stadium.

Unbeaten in five of six and on the verge of the team's first three-match win streak in five years, Real Monarchs threatened with rabid pressure from the opening whistle. Despite Mark Lowry's Real Monarchs coming out flying, the momentum shifted around the 18' mark when Ventura compiled a flurry of chances culminating in a 22' goal. Fans will recognize the scorer for VCFC, Ilijah Paul, the 22-year-old attacker in just his third match since departing the Beehive State for the Southern California club on a six-month loan deal on August 8.

Doubling down on their momentum, Ventura went on to score again just six minutes later in nearly identical tactical fashion to the first. Both sides hit the locker rooms with SLC down a pair but dominating in possession, passing (304-217) and corners (5-2). Coming out for the second 45 on the hunt for a comeback, Real's hopes were dashed when former UCLA teammate of Monarchs fullback Tommy Silva, Tucker Lepley put the affair out of reach with a 78' strike. With the game out of reach, Real Monarchs got on the scoresheet with a 90+6' consolation score, Sebastian Joffre sending the 'keeper the wrong way on a penalty kick with the final kick of the evening.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Monarchs showed promising ball distribution and chance creation as they finished even with Ventura in shots (15-15) and the advantage in passing (527-487). Zack Farnsworth and Noel Caliskan led the way for Monarchs, each registering 64 passes at 91% and 93% accuracy, respectively. Silva was also impressive as a two-way contributor, completing 58 passes, including a match-high three key passes, to go along with two shots on target and a completed cross.

Real Monarchs next takes the field for a Saturday night showdown against Minnesota United 2 on Saturday, August 31. Streaming is available through Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

VCFC - 22' - Ilijah Paul (Harbor Miller): With Ventura advancing quickly up the right wing, Ifunyachi came out of the box to receive the ball from Harbor Miller, the Nigerian forward then playing a clever through ball give-and-go back to the overlapping run of Miller. Reaching the ball with barely any space left as defenders converged, Miller pinged a powerful ball across the face of net for Ilijah Paul, the Real Monarchs loanee cheating it into the net from point-blank range before backflipping in celebration.

VCFC - 28' - Sean Karani (Harbor Miller): In a deja vu moment, Ventura stretched their advantage to two with an encore just six minutes following the opening goal. The play came from another one-two combination by Ifunyachi and Miller, this time Miller's run underlapping Ifunyachi's position on the right wing before he played a cross. Miller's low, pacey cross found its way through the crowded box and onto to the foot of an unmarked Sean Karani at the back post, the 23-year-old converting the chance without issue.

VCFC - 78' - Tucker Lepley (Hope Aveyevu): Though Real Monarchs launched themselves forward in search of a goal following a flurry of offensive substitutions, it would be Ventura that scored, extending their lead to three with a 78' breakthrough. Running at the defense from the left wing, Isaiah Parente found Hope Aveyevu on the corner of the box to play a quick two-pass combination for the overlapping run of Tucker Lepley at the near post. Showing his composure, the former UCLA Bruin and teammate of Tommy Silva calmly deposited the chance into the corner netting.

SLC - 90+6' - Sebastian Joffre (Penalty Kick): Earning a late penalty kick, 25-year-old Bolivian attacking midfielder Sebastian Joffre stepped up to take the responsibility. Approaching with pace, Joffre connected well with his right foot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way as he sent it right with a powerful strike.

LINEUPS -

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Fernando Delgado; Keller Storlie ©; Zackery Farnsworth; Jaziel Orozco (Omar Marquez, 75'); Tommy Silva; Griffin Dillon (Sebastian Joffre, 75'); Noel Caliskan; Zavier Gozo; Aiden Hezarkhani (Daron Iskenderian, 64'); Owen Anderson (Luca Moisa, 85'); Jordan Perruzza (Matthew Bell, 64')

Subs not used: Omar Alba, Bennett Ewing

Ventura County FC (4-3-3): Brady Scott ©; Tucker Lepley (Gabriel Arnold, 90+2); Riley Dalgado; Ascel Essengue; Isaiah Panente; Sean Karani (David Diaz, 73'); Ilijah Paul (Erik Hernandez, 90+2); Jose Magana Jr.; Ruben Ramos Jr., Ifunyachi Achara (Hope Aveyevu, 73'); Harbor Miller

Subs not used: Mex Middleby, Christian Tchouante, Victor Casillas; Owen Pratt; Nicolas Schelotte

Stats Summary: VCFC / SLC

Shots: 15 / 15

Shots on Goal: 5 / 6

Saves: 5 / 3

Corner Kicks: 5 / 9

Fouls: 12 / 17

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Caution - 33')

SLC: Zavier Gozo (Caution - 52')

SLC: Noel Caliskan (Caution - 58')

SLC: Keller Storlie (Caution - 65')

VCFC: Isaiah Parente (Caution - 76')

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.