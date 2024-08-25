Huntsville City FC Earns 3-2 Win at Toronto FC II

August 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TORONTO - Huntsville City FC extended its unbeaten streak to four games with a 3-2 win against Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium.

Huntsville got on the board early when Woobens Pacius intercepted a pass and lured the keeper towards him before backheel passing to Adem Sipić, who kicked the ball into an empty net for his fourth goal of the season. Watch Sipić's goal here.

Toronto equalized in the 16th minute through a Julian Altobelli free kick and took the lead in first half stoppage time following a Mark Fisher header. The Boys in Blue equalized early in the second half when Dominic Gasso found Pacius, who dribbled the ball up field before firing the ball into the far corner of the net for his fourth goal of the year. Watch Pacius' goal here.

Huntsville got the lead back for good in the 82nd minute when Will Perkins' cross was sent into the net by Tristan Tropeano, just minutes after the Gold Mine Academy forward made his HCFC debut. Watch Tropeano's goal here.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action next Sunday, Sept. 1 when they visit Orlando City B at 6 p.m. CT at Osceola Heritage Park. The match can be seen on MLSNEXTPro.com, while fans can view the game at the club's official watch party at The Casual Pint.

Notes:

Huntsville CityFC

is 5W-1L-3D, 2SOW all-time in August

has scored first in four-straight matches

is unbeaten in its last four matches

is on a three-game win streak

Head Coach Chris O'Neal earned his first road win as head coach

Jony Bolaños

served as team captain for the seventeenth-straight match

has started every match this season

made his 45th appearance all-time for Huntsville City FC

Dominic Gasso recorded his first assist of the season

Woobens Pacius

scored his fourth goal of the season

recorded his second assist of the season

Will Perkins recorded his second assist of the season

Adem Sipić

scored his fourth goal of the season

made his first start since June 28 vs. Carolina Core FC

Tristan Tropeano

made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut

scored his first goal of the season and of his professional career

Ollie Wright made his 45th appearance all-time for Huntsville City FC

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (6W-11L-5D, 0SOW, 23 pts.) at Toronto FC II (7W-10L-4D, 0SOW, 25 pts.)

York Lions Stadium | Toronto, Ontario, Can.

Final Score:

HCFC: 3

TOR II: 2

Scoring Summary:

HCFC: Adem Sipić (A: Woobens Pacius) 2'

TOR II: Julian Altobelli 16'

TOR II: Mark Fisher (A: Hassan Ayari) 45+1'

HCFC: Woobens Pacius (A: Dominic Gasso) 51'

HCFC: Tristan Tropeano (A: Will Perkins) 82'

Discipline:

TOR II: Adam Pearlman (caution) 56'

TOR II: Marko Stojadinovic (caution) 76'

HCFC: Joey Akpunonu (caution) 90'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Joey Skinner (Jordan Knight 62'), Joey Akpunonu, Chris Applewhite (Isaiah Jones 68'), Julian Gaines (Will Perkins 62'), Dominic Gasso, Ollie Wright, Faiz Opande (Fernando Ciceron 79'), Jony Bolaños, Woobens Pacius, Adem Sipić (Tristan Tropeano 79')

Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Tomás Ritondale, Tyler Pasnik

TOR II Starters: Abe Rodriguez, Ythallo, Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman, Richard Chukwu (Jesus Batiz 65'), Andre Dumitru (Matthew Catavolo 85'), Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 65'), Mark Fisher, Theo Rigopoulos, Hassan Ayari, Julian Altobelli

Substitutes: Kundai Mawoko, Adisa De Rosario, Joses Chukwu, Elijah Roche

