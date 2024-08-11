Tacoma Defiance Drops 2-1 Road Result to Real Monarchs

SANDY, UTAH - Tacoma Defiance (10-8-2, 33 points) fell 2-1 to Real Monarchs (5-11-4, 22 points) on Sunday evening at America First Field. Chris Aquino scored the lone goal of the match for Tacoma, his team-leading seventh on the season and fifth in his last four matches. However, two goals by Real Monarchs on either side of halftime was enough to end Defiance's six-match unbeaten run. Hervé Diese's side next hosts Ventura County FC on Sunday, August 18 at Starfire Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 1 - Real Monarchs 2

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Venue: America First Field

Referee: Jamie Padilla

Assistants: Melissa Gonzalez, Miles Crumley

Fourth official: Joshua Mills

Weather: 85 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SLC - Owen Anderson (Benji Michel) 6'

TAC - Chris Aquino 39'

SLC - Matthew Bell (Griffin Dillon) 48'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Snyder Brunell (caution) 19'

TAC - Burke Fahling (caution) 85'

SLC - Derrick Silva (caution) 90+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez - captain, Stuart Hawkins (Yu Tsukanome 62'), Travian Sousa; Sota Kitahara, Snyder Brunell (Owen O'Malley 74'); Georgi Minoungou, Chris Aquino (Burke Fahling 72'), Sebastian Gomez (Blake Bowen 62'); Osaze De Rosario (Gio Migletti 62')

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Elias Katsaros

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 8

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 4

Real Monarchs - William MacKay; Omar Enrique Alba Burrowes (Jaziel Orozco 66'), Erik Holt, Marcelo Silva (Zackery Farnsworth 46'), Derrick Silva; Zavier Gozo (Bertin Jacquesson 77'), Griffin Dillon, Noel Caliskan, Matthew Bell (Aiden Hezarkhani 70'); Owen Anderson, Benji Michel (Omar Marquez 66')

Substitutes not used: Fernando Delgado, Luis Rivera, Daron Iskenderian, Keller Storlie

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 14

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 1

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

