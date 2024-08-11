Tacoma Defiance Drops 2-1 Road Result to Real Monarchs
August 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
SANDY, UTAH - Tacoma Defiance (10-8-2, 33 points) fell 2-1 to Real Monarchs (5-11-4, 22 points) on Sunday evening at America First Field. Chris Aquino scored the lone goal of the match for Tacoma, his team-leading seventh on the season and fifth in his last four matches. However, two goals by Real Monarchs on either side of halftime was enough to end Defiance's six-match unbeaten run. Hervé Diese's side next hosts Ventura County FC on Sunday, August 18 at Starfire Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 1 - Real Monarchs 2
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Venue: America First Field
Referee: Jamie Padilla
Assistants: Melissa Gonzalez, Miles Crumley
Fourth official: Joshua Mills
Weather: 85 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SLC - Owen Anderson (Benji Michel) 6'
TAC - Chris Aquino 39'
SLC - Matthew Bell (Griffin Dillon) 48'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TAC - Snyder Brunell (caution) 19'
TAC - Burke Fahling (caution) 85'
SLC - Derrick Silva (caution) 90+4'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez - captain, Stuart Hawkins (Yu Tsukanome 62'), Travian Sousa; Sota Kitahara, Snyder Brunell (Owen O'Malley 74'); Georgi Minoungou, Chris Aquino (Burke Fahling 72'), Sebastian Gomez (Blake Bowen 62'); Osaze De Rosario (Gio Migletti 62')
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Elias Katsaros
Total shots: 6
Shots on goal: 2
Fouls: 8
Offside: 4
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 4
Real Monarchs - William MacKay; Omar Enrique Alba Burrowes (Jaziel Orozco 66'), Erik Holt, Marcelo Silva (Zackery Farnsworth 46'), Derrick Silva; Zavier Gozo (Bertin Jacquesson 77'), Griffin Dillon, Noel Caliskan, Matthew Bell (Aiden Hezarkhani 70'); Owen Anderson, Benji Michel (Omar Marquez 66')
Substitutes not used: Fernando Delgado, Luis Rivera, Daron Iskenderian, Keller Storlie
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 14
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 1
- TACOMA DEFIANCE -
