Real Monarchs Claim 2-1 Victory Over Tacoma

August 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SANDY, Utah (Sun) - Real Monarchs (6-11-4, 10th West) defeated Tacoma Defiance 2-1 to remain dominant in the Beehive State, the victory bringing SLC's home record on the year to 6-4-2. Playing under the lights at America First Field for the second time this year, Real Monarchs came out firing on all cylinders with a formidable lineup headlined by RSL first-team centerbacks Marcelo Silva and Erik Holt. Alongside the veteran center back pairing was 17-year-old Zavier Gozo, returning to the lineup following a period away with the U-20 USMNT at the CONCACAF Championships, forming the attack alongside newly signed RSL winger Benji Michel.

Thoroughly controlling play, it wouldn't take long for the potent Monarchs attack to break through, Tommy Silva linking up with Owen Anderson on a cross-header connection in the 6th minute to get SLC on the board. Despite overwhelming Tacoma on the stat sheet and in match momentum, the Defiance got one back against the run of play in the 39th minute. At the 45' whistle, Manager Mark Lowry's squad hit the locker room with a dominant advantage in possession and nearly doubling Tacoma in passing (335-183) and shooting (5-3).

Coming out for the second 45 on the hunt for a go-ahead score, it would be Monarchs top scorer Matthew Bell that struck gold early as he converted a beautiful corner kick from Silva into a top corner 48' goal, his fifth of the season. From there on out it would be smooth sailing for the Monarchs, controlling the pace of play to the final whistle to secure their fifth point in three matches.

The center back pairing of Holt and Silva was a bright spot, the two combining for a remarkable 138 successful passes in their 180 minutes on the pitch. Moving further up the pitch, Noel Caliskan continued his run of impressive performances as he orchestrated play from the midfield, completing 50 passes at an 88% success rate to go along with a threatening shot on goal.

Real Monarchs next take the field on a three-match road trip beginning with a matchup at Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, August 18.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC - 4' - Owen Anderson (Tommy Silva): As Real Monarchs built up through the midfield early in the match, a passing combination in the midfield unlocked space for a pass to Tommy Silva in space down the left wing. Outpacing his marker, Silva whipped it into the center of the box with his left foot for multiple attackers. As Benji Michel let it go by at the near post, Silva's service found its way to Owen Anderson in the center, the 17-year-old attacking midfielder showing technique and composure as he smashed it into the back of the net.

TAC - 39' - Cole Aquinol (Unassisted): As Tacoma pushed high up the pitch in search of an equalizer, Cole Aquino spotted an errant pass near the SLC box and jumped the passing lane to make an interception. Immediately darting further into Monarchs territory, he opted for a far post shot that curled just around the 'keeper and into the back of the net.

TAC - 48' - Matthew Bell (Unassisted): As Tommy Silva whipped in a perfectly weighted cross to the center from a 48' corner kick on the right side, Griffin Dillon boxed out his defender to take the shot, inadvertently deflecting the service backwards for striker Matthew Bell. With a defender in his face, Bell danced left and juked back right to create space, ripping a laser beam into the top right corner to reclaim the advantage for his squad and sole ownership of the team's top scorer title this season.

LINEUPS -

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Tommy Silva; Marcelo Silva (Zack Farnsworth, 46'); Erik Holt; Omar Alba (Jazi Orozco, 66'); Noel Caliskan ©; Griffin Dillon; Matthew Bell (Aiden Hezarkhani, 70'); Zavier Gozo (Bertin Jacquesson, 77'); Benji Michel (Omar Marquez, 66'); Owen Anderson

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Daron Iskenderian, Keller Storlie, Fernando Delgado

Tacoma Defiance (4-2-3-1): Jacob Castro; Travian Sousa; Stuart Hawkins (Yu Tsukanome, 62'); Antino Lopez; Kalani Kassi-Rienzi; Snyder Brunell (Owen O'Malley, 75'); Sota Kitahara; Cole Aquino (Burke Fahling, 72'); Sebastian Gomez (Blake Bowen, 62'); Georgia Minoungou; Osaze De Rosario (Raul Miglietti, 62')

Subs not used: Lars Helleren, Enrique Kastaros

Stats Summary: SLC / TAC

Shots: 16 / 6

Shots on Goal: 7 / 2

Saves: 1 / 4

Corner Kicks: 5 / 6

Fouls: 14 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Tommy Silva (Yellow Card, 90+3')

TAC: Snyder Brunell (Yellow Card, 19'), Burke Fahline (Yellow Card, 85')

