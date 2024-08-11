Tacoma Defiance Travels to Face Real Monarchs on Sunday

August 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (10-7-2, 33 points) travels to face Real Monarchs (4-11-4, 19 points) on Sunday, August 11 at America First Field.

Tacoma is coming off a 5-1 win over Minnesota United FC 2 on August 4 that saw for different Defiance players score goals. All five of the goals for Tacoma were scored by four players that had come up through or are currently in Sounders FC's Academy system. The match also marked the fourth consecutive match that Defiance had recorded four or more goals.

Tacoma and Real Monarchs have faced off one other time this season, a 3-0 win for Defiance on June 26 at Starfire Stadium. The two clubs have one more meeting scheduled for September 13 at Starfire Stadium

Following Sunday's match, Tacoma hosts Ventura County FC on Sunday, August 18 at Starfire Stadium (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent: Sean Saint-Jacques

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 11, 2024

Tacoma Defiance Travels to Face Real Monarchs on Sunday - Tacoma Defiance

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.