Atlanta United 2 (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary

August 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Julian Altobelli 16'

ATL - Kaiden Moore 27'

ATL - Rodrigo Neri 49'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 26' (ejection)

ATL - Noble Okello 29' (caution)

ATL - Javier Armas 36' (caution)

ATL - Rodrigo Neri 61' (ejection)

ATL - Kaiden Moore 70' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Atlanta United 2 6-9-4 24 points

Toronto FC II 6-9-4 22 points

LINEUPS

ATLANTA UNITED 2 - Jayden Hibbert; Matthew Edwards, Efrain Morales, Kaiden Moore, Pedro Amador (Dominic Chong Qui 74'); Javier Armas (C), Noble Okello (Adyn Torres 63'), Luke Brennan (Erik Centeno 77'), Nicolas Firmino, Tyler Wolff (Alan Carleton 73'); Rodrigo Neri

Substitutes Not Used: Jonathan Ransom, Ramzi Qawasmy, Cooper Sanchez, Ashton Gordon, Karim Tmimi

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Adam Pearlman (Luca Accettola 90+4'), Ythallo, Marko Stojadinovic; Nathaniel Edwards (Andrei Dumitru 90'), Charlie Staniland (Theo Rigopoulos 70'), Lucas Olguin (Markus Cimermancic 70'), Jesús Batiz; Mark Fisher, Julian Altobelli (C), Charlie Sharp (Brandon Servania 70')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Kundai Mawoko, Matthew Catavolo

MEDIA NOTES

Brandon Servania made his Toronto FC II debut as a 70th minute substitute, becoming the fourteenth player to make his Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

