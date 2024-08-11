Atlanta United 2 (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary
August 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
TOR - Julian Altobelli 16'
ATL - Kaiden Moore 27'
ATL - Rodrigo Neri 49'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 26' (ejection)
ATL - Noble Okello 29' (caution)
ATL - Javier Armas 36' (caution)
ATL - Rodrigo Neri 61' (ejection)
ATL - Kaiden Moore 70' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Atlanta United 2 6-9-4 24 points
Toronto FC II 6-9-4 22 points
LINEUPS
ATLANTA UNITED 2 - Jayden Hibbert; Matthew Edwards, Efrain Morales, Kaiden Moore, Pedro Amador (Dominic Chong Qui 74'); Javier Armas (C), Noble Okello (Adyn Torres 63'), Luke Brennan (Erik Centeno 77'), Nicolas Firmino, Tyler Wolff (Alan Carleton 73'); Rodrigo Neri
Substitutes Not Used: Jonathan Ransom, Ramzi Qawasmy, Cooper Sanchez, Ashton Gordon, Karim Tmimi
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Adam Pearlman (Luca Accettola 90+4'), Ythallo, Marko Stojadinovic; Nathaniel Edwards (Andrei Dumitru 90'), Charlie Staniland (Theo Rigopoulos 70'), Lucas Olguin (Markus Cimermancic 70'), Jesús Batiz; Mark Fisher, Julian Altobelli (C), Charlie Sharp (Brandon Servania 70')
Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Kundai Mawoko, Matthew Catavolo
MEDIA NOTES
Brandon Servania made his Toronto FC II debut as a 70th minute substitute, becoming the fourteenth player to make his Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.
