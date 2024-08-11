Red Bulls II Win 5-4 on Penalties

August 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II took on Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby on Sunday evening. City were reduced to ten men after eight minutes when goalkeeper Alex Rando was shown a straight red card for denial of a goal scoring opportunity. Despite that, they took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to a Piero Elias penalty. The hosts would tie the game in second half stoppage time through Steven Sserwadda. Red Bulls II claimed the bonus point by a 5-4 scoreline in the shootout.

The Hudson River Derby took center stage in MLS NEXT Pro on Sunday evening as New York City FC II crossed the river to take on Red Bulls.

City were eager to bounce back from the defeat they suffered in their last outing against Columbus Crew 2 and claim victory in what was the third Hudson River Derby of the season in MLS NEXT Pro.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington named a strong side for the game but was forced to play without the team's leading scorer Taylor Calheira - Jonathan Jiménez leading the line.

A fast start to the game saw the Red Bulls register a good chance in the first minute before being handed a sizable advantage in just the eighth minute after goalkeeper Alex Rando was sent off for fouling Julian Hall outside of the area.

That forced Pilkington into an early change as William Meyer subbed into the game in place of Nicholas Kapanadze.

Despite that early setback, City would be handed a perfect chance to take the lead in the 20th minute after Piero Elias was felled in the penalty area by Copeland Berkeley.

The midfielder dusted himself down to take the resulting spot kick and fired it low under Red Bulls goalkeeper Alan Rutkowski to score.

The hosts tried to maximize their man advantage by controlling possession and stretching City's defensive shape. That forced Pilkington's side into a sustained period of defending.

In the 35th minute, a low cross to the near post forced Meyer into a brilliant reaction save that saw the ball tipped over the crossbar from close range.

City were still able to pose a threat on the break. A driving run from Jiménez through the middle of the field saw the striker eventually upended and Steven Sserwadda booked.

That changed minutes later when some delightful play from Elias and Johnathan Shore on the left allowed the latter to dance to the byline and flash the ball across the penalty area.

Carrizo was arriving into the box and attempted to convert but saw his effort blocked and then cleared away from danger.

Pilkington opted to make a change at halftime as Stevo Bednarsky replaced Elias. The second period started with a sustained period of pressure from the Red Bulls and that saw Meyer make an important save from Omar Valencia.

In the 58th minute, Carrizo and Shore were replaced by Julien Lacher and Jonny Lopez.

City's attacking efforts in the second half were running almost exclusively through the tireless Jiménez. In the 67th minute, he drove towards goal from the halfway line before firing off a shot that Rutkowski did well to hold onto.

Barely three minutes later Red Bulls II forward Frank Ssebuufu had the chance to head his side level from yards out but was denied by Meyer.

City's commitment to both defending and attacking was admirable and they came close to a second in the 77th minute after a brilliant give-and-go involving Lopez and Jiménez allowed the substitute to put in a dangerous cross that had to be turned behind for a corner.

The 84th minute would see Drew Baiera replaced by Camil Azzam Ruiz.

City came within a whisker of doubling their advantage in the 86th minute when Jiménez rattled the crossbar with a curling shot.

Unfortunately, there would be heartbreak for City midway through injury time after Sserwadda volleyed in from inside the box. That would see the game end in a 1-1 draw, with penalties deciding the bonus point. Red Bulls II scored all five penalties taking the bonus point by a 5-4 scoreline.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Orlando City B on Sunday, August 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.

