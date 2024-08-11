Atlanta United FC 2 Tops Toronto FC II, 2-1

August 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (6W-9L-4T, 22 points) fell to a 2-1 road loss against Atlanta United 2 (6W-9L-4T, 24 points), after the hosts came from behind to win at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Sunday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made three changes from last weekend's starting eleven that took on Chattanooga FC in Tennessee with Adam Pearlman, Julian Altobelli and Charlie Sharp replacing Andrei Dumitru, Hassan Ayari and Matthew Catavolo.

The Young Reds began the evening on the front foot and nearly took an early lead in Georgia, only for Nathaniel Edwards' side-footed effort to be denied by the woodwork in the sixth minute.

Eight minutes later however, TFC II were awarded a set-piece opportunity after Nathaniel Edwards was fouled by former Toronto FC and TFC II alumnus Noble Okello outside the box. Up stepped TFC II captain Julian Altobelli and the Woodbridge, Ontario native curled home an inch-perfect direct free-kick from 25 yards out to give his side the one-goal lead.

The 16th minute effort marked Altobelli's fourth goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season and his second direct free-kick goal of the campaign following his 94th minute equalizer against Columbus Crew 2 in early July.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Marko Stojadinovic, a recent MLS NEXT Pro signing following his time with the TFC Academy, was shown a direct red card for a last man challenge on Atlanta's Luke Brennan in the 26th minute.

Atlanta United 2 equalized from the ensuing set-piece as Kaiden Moore tapped home the rebound from close range for his first career goal after Nick Firmino's free-kick crashed off the crossbar in the 27th minute.

The hosts began the second half on the right note and took their first lead of the night when Rodrigo Neri's header from Luke Brennan's deflected cross found the back of the net in the 49th minute.

Twelve minutes later, Atlanta United 2 were also reduced to 10 men as goalscorer Rodrigo Neri was shown a direct red card for a high elbow to Toronto's Adam Pearlman in the 61st minute.

Brandon Servania, on loan from Toronto FC, entered the action and made his long-awaited return from a lengthy injury layoff in the 70th minute. The Young Reds, however, were unable to find a second-half equalizer as Neri's 49th minute goal stood as the game-winner and ultimately proved enough to give Atlanta United 2 the 2-1 victory in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Up next, the Young Reds return home to host Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, August 18. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube channel.

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Julian Altobelli 16'

ATL - Kaiden Moore 27'

ATL - Rodrigo Neri 49'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 26' (ejection)

ATL - Noble Okello 29' (caution)

ATL - Javier Armas 36' (caution)

ATL - Rodrigo Neri 61' (ejection)

ATL - Kaiden Moore 70' (caution)

LINEUPS 

ATLANTA UNITED 2 - Jayden Hibbert; Matthew Edwards, Efrain Morales, Kaiden Moore, Pedro Amador (Dominic Chong Qui 74'); Javier Armas (C), Noble Okello (Adyn Torres 63'), Luke Brennan (Erik Centeno 77'), Nicolas Firmino, Tyler Wolff (Alan Carleton 73'); Rodrigo Neri

Substitutes Not Used: Jonathan Ransom, Ramzi Qawasmy, Cooper Sanchez, Ashton Gordon, Karim Tmimi

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Adam Pearlman (Luca Accettola 90+4'), Ythallo, Marko Stojadinovic; Nathaniel Edwards (Andrei Dumitru 90'), Charlie Staniland (Theo Rigopoulos 70'), Lucas Olguin (Markus Cimermancic 70'), Jesús Batiz; Mark Fisher, Julian Altobelli (C), Charlie Sharp (Brandon Servania 70')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Kundai Mawoko, Matthew Catavolo

