Tacoma Defiance Defeats Timbers2 1-0 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
July 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
TUKWILA WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (7-7-1, 23 points) won 1-0 over Cascadia rival Timbers2 (4-5-6, 20 points) Sunday night at Starfire Stadium. Yu Tsukanome scored the only goal of the match, his fifth of the season, as Defiance banked all three points at home. The result keeps Tacoma in fourth place in the Pacific Division, four points behind LAFC2. Hervé Diese's side hosts Sporting Kansas City II on Sunday, July 7 (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 1 - Timbers2 0
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Venue: Starfire Stadium
Referee: Calin Radosav
Assistants: Christian Lara, Bruno Rizo
Fourth official: Christopher Calderon
Weather: 71 degrees and mostly cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Georgi Minoungou) 25'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TAC - Cody Baker (caution) 7'
POR - Victor Enriquez Velazquez (caution) 10'
POR - Jaden Jones-Riley (caution) 69'
TAC - Faysal Bettache (caution) 70'
TAC - Travian Sousa (caution) 83'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Andrew Thomas; Cody Baker (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 61'), Antino Lopez, Stuart Hawkins, Travian Sousa; Sota Kitahara, Danny Leyva (Frank Daroma 61'); Georgi Minoungou (Blake Bowen 89'), Faysal Bettache - captain (Snyder Brunell 75'), Dylan Teves (Sebastian Gomez 61'); Yu Tsukanome (Osaze De Rosario 69')
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Elias Katsaros, Chris Aquino
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 20
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 1
Timbers2 - Carver Miller; Harvey Neville, Tyler Clegg (Kaveh Rad 46'), Keesean Ferdinand, Jaden Jones-Riley; Victor Enriquez Velazquez, Malcolm Johnston (Christian Mendoza 18'), Alexis Moreno (Max Eisenberg 74'); Kyle Linhares, Joshua Penn (Braxton Taghavi-Najib 85'), Mataeo Bunbury (Tega Ikoba 60')
Substitutes not used: Keenan VanPelt, Maximo Nystrom
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 7
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 12
Saves: 4
- TACOMA DEFIANCE -
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance and the Portland Timbers2 in action
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 1, 2024
- Tacoma Defiance Defeats Timbers2 1-0 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Real Monarchs Fall 2-1 to North Texas SC - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Defeats Timbers2 1-0 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Timbers2 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Trades 2024 International Roster Slot to Huntsville City FC
- Tacoma Defiance Wins 3-0 Over Real Monarchs Wednesday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Real Monarchs Wednesday Night at Starfire Stadium