Tacoma Defiance Defeats Timbers2 1-0 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium

July 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance and the Portland Timbers2 in action

TUKWILA WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (7-7-1, 23 points) won 1-0 over Cascadia rival Timbers2 (4-5-6, 20 points) Sunday night at Starfire Stadium. Yu Tsukanome scored the only goal of the match, his fifth of the season, as Defiance banked all three points at home. The result keeps Tacoma in fourth place in the Pacific Division, four points behind LAFC2. Hervé Diese's side hosts Sporting Kansas City II on Sunday, July 7 (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 1 - Timbers2 0

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Calin Radosav

Assistants: Christian Lara, Bruno Rizo

Fourth official: Christopher Calderon

Weather: 71 degrees and mostly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Georgi Minoungou) 25'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Cody Baker (caution) 7'

POR - Victor Enriquez Velazquez (caution) 10'

POR - Jaden Jones-Riley (caution) 69'

TAC - Faysal Bettache (caution) 70'

TAC - Travian Sousa (caution) 83'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Andrew Thomas; Cody Baker (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 61'), Antino Lopez, Stuart Hawkins, Travian Sousa; Sota Kitahara, Danny Leyva (Frank Daroma 61'); Georgi Minoungou (Blake Bowen 89'), Faysal Bettache - captain (Snyder Brunell 75'), Dylan Teves (Sebastian Gomez 61'); Yu Tsukanome (Osaze De Rosario 69')

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Elias Katsaros, Chris Aquino

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 20

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 1

Timbers2 - Carver Miller; Harvey Neville, Tyler Clegg (Kaveh Rad 46'), Keesean Ferdinand, Jaden Jones-Riley; Victor Enriquez Velazquez, Malcolm Johnston (Christian Mendoza 18'), Alexis Moreno (Max Eisenberg 74'); Kyle Linhares, Joshua Penn (Braxton Taghavi-Najib 85'), Mataeo Bunbury (Tega Ikoba 60')

Substitutes not used: Keenan VanPelt, Maximo Nystrom

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 7

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 12

Saves: 4

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

