Real Monarchs Fall 2-1 to North Texas SC

July 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah (Sun.) - Real Monarchs (4-9-1, 14 Pts) fell 2-1 at Zions Bank Stadium to Western Conference foes North Texas SC (FC Dallas).

Coming in riding hot form after winning in two of their last three matches, it was a slow start for the Monarchs offensively on a summer night in Herriman, Utah. Despite flying around from the first whistle to sustain Head Coach Mark Lowry's high press, Monarchs conceded the first chance of the game in the 7th minute. As North Texas' Herbert Endeley controlled it on the right wing, he waited for the run of Malachi Molina into the box and played the ball forward, the goal only prevented when Fernando Delgado bravely came off his line to rush the attacker and deflect his attempt.

North Texas would threaten with a chance in the box again just seven minutes later, the danger requiring another crucial intervention from Delgado. This time on the left wing, Enes Sali was marked by two Monarchs defenders when he put together a flashy combination of dribble moves to cut between them. Finding himself flying towards the goal with only Delgado and green grass in front of him, Sali's shot went wide as Delgado came off his line to force the error.

Finally able to find their feet underneath them, Monarchs switched the momentum and created their first big chance in the 27th minute. Springing into the counterattack with urgency, a through ball from Beni Redzic sent Tommy Silva flying down the left wing. Silva played forward into the overlapping run of Ilijah Paul who charged deep into the box, cutting back to create space from his defender before playing a slow pass across the heart of the crowded box. Damien Barker John was able to connect with the pass, juking once before unleashing with his left foot at point-blank range - but his shot was deflected out of play.

Keeping their feet on the gas, Real Monarchs converted their newfound momentum into a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. As Redzic received the ball from Luca Moisa on the right side of the attacking third, he shifted it onto his left foot and started cutting across the face of goal. Freezing multiple defenders as he consumed the space, Redzic eventually found daylight for the shot, winding up and shooting back across the momentum of the play as his strike curled perfectly beyond the reach of the 'keeper and into the side netting.

With Monarchs heading into the locker rooms with a 1-0 advantage and the momentum of the match in hand, it would be a different story in the second half as North Texas came out firing on all cylinders. Their first blow came in the 62nd minute when Malik Henry-Scott juked in the box and was brought down for a penalty kick. Sali stepped up to take the responsibility, he deposited the chance with a low, driven shot into the right corner.

Then, just 15 minutes after their first, North Texas earned a decisive second goal. Isaiah Parker received it on the left corner of the box and faked as if he was going to cut across goal but instead leapt back towards the end line, creating a razor sharp angle before blasting his strike over the glove of Delgado and into the roof of the net. Despite last minute chances from Bertin Jacquesson and Griffin Dillon, Monarchs were unable to net an equalizer - cementing only their fourth loss on home soil this season.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-4-2): Fernando Delgado; Tommy Silva (Sebastian Joffre, 82'), Zackery Farnsworth, Bobby Pierre (Omar Alba, 69'), Keller Storlie ©; Matthew Bell, Luca Moisa (Griffin Dillon, 66'), Noel Caliskan, Damien Barker John (Omar Marquez, 66'); Ilijah Paul, Beni Redzic (Bertin Jacquesson, 66')

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Bennet Ewing, Sean Petrie, Izahi Amparo

North Texas (4-2-3-1): Michael Collodi; Isaiah Parker; Mads Westergren; Amet Korca; Nico Gordon ©; Malachi Molina (Abdoul Zanne, 64'); Diego Garcia (Diego Pepi, 90+3); Nicholas Mendonca; Enes Sali (Anthony Ramirez, 63); Herbert Endeley; Malik Henry-Scott (Turner Humphrey, 86)

Subs not used: Daniel Baran, Victor Darub, Alejandro Urzua

Stats Summary: RSL / NTX

Shots: 11 / 12

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Saves: 4 / 3

Corner Kicks: 7 / 6

Fouls: 11 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Ilijah Paul (Caution - 39')

SLC: Zack Farnsworth (Caution - 62')

SLC: Bertin Jacquesson (Caution - 77')

