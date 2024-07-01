Timbers2 Falls Short in 1-0 Road Loss to Tacoma Defiance

July 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TUKWILA, Wash. - Timbers2 closed out a three-match road trip with a 1-0 defeat to Tacoma Defiance on Sunday night at Starfire Sports Stadium. The result snapped a four-game unbeaten streak (1-0-3) for T2, its longest of the 2024 season. Timbers2 are set to return home to host Cascadia rivalVancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, July 6.

Coming Home

Sunday marked the end of T2's three-game road trip, its longest stretch of consecutive road matches in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. The club took four points while away from home with a win against MNUFC2 (June 26) and a draw at Austin FC II (June 14) prior to tonight's match against Tacoma. T2 returns to Providence Park for a two-match homestand, with matches against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (July 6) and Real Monarchs (July 14). The club won't take the road again until it travels to Southern California for a match against Ventura County FC on July 21.

Goal-Scoring Plays

TAC - Yu Tsukanami, 25th minute: Bringing down a direct switch on the right wing, Georgi Minoungou raced toward the endline and took a touch inside before firing a shot with his left foot that T2 goalkeeper Carver Miller saved. The rebound fell into the path of Yu Tsukanami, who tapped the ball home with his left foot.

Notes

T2 has picked up results in six of its last eight matches (3-2-3).

Tonight's result snapped a four-game unbeaten streak (1-0-3) for T2, its longest of the 2024 season.

Goalkeeper Carver Miller has started each of Timbers2's last four matches.

Miller made four saves tonight against Tacoma, tying his career best in MLS NEXT Pro.

Timbers first-team player Tega Ikoba made his 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season debut with T2 today.

Tonight's match marked the conclusion of a three-game road trip (@AUS, @MIN, @TAC), T2's longest stretch away from Providence Park this year.

Timbers2 picked up four points on the three-game trip, which included their first road win of the 2024 season so far (2-1, @MNUFC2).

Next Game

Timbers2 are set to return home to host Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) Saturday, July 6, at Providence Park. The match will be streamed on MLS Season PassÃ¢â¬Â¯on the Apple TV app.

Timbers2 (4-5-6,Ã¢â¬Â¯20pts) at Tacoma DefianceÃ¢â¬Â¯(7-7-1,Ã¢â¬Â¯23pts)

June 30, 2024Ã¢â¬Â¯- Starfire Sports Stadium (Tukwila, Wash.)

Scoring Summary:

TAC: Tsukanami, 25

Misconduct Summary:

TAC: Baker (caution), 7

POR: Enríquez (caution), 10

POR: Jones-Riley (caution), 69

TAC: Bettache (caution), 70

TAC: Sousa (caution), 83

Lineups:

POR:Ã¢â¬Â¯GK Miller, D Neville, D Clegg (Rad, 45), D Ferdinand, D Jones-Riley, M Enríquez, M Moreno (Eisenberg, 74), M Johnston (Mendoza, 18), F Linhares, F Penn (Najib, 85), F Bunbury (Ikoba, 60)

Substitutes Not Used:Ã¢â¬Â¯GK VanPelt, D Nystrom

TOTAL SHOTS:Ã¢â¬Â¯10Ã¢â¬Â¯(Linhares, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2Ã¢â¬Â¯(Linhares, 2); FOULS:Ã¢â¬Â¯8Ã¢â¬Â¯(Jones-Riley, Linhares,Ã¢â¬Â¯2); OFFSIDES:Ã¢â¬Â¯1; CORNER KICKS:Ã¢â¬Â¯12; SAVES:Ã¢â¬Â¯4

TAC:Ã¢â¬Â¯GK Thomas, D Sousa, D Hawkins, D Lopez, D Baker (Kossa-Rienzi, 61), M Kitahara, M Leyva (Daroma, 61), M Minoungou (Bowen, 89), M Bettache (Brunell, 75), M Teves (Gomez, 61), F Tsukanome (De Rosario, 69)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Helleren, D Katsaros, M Aquino

TOTAL SHOTS:Ã¢â¬Â¯12Ã¢â¬Â¯(Minoungou, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL:Ã¢â¬Â¯5Ã¢â¬Â¯(Minoungou, Bettache, Teves, Tsukanome, De Rosario, 1); FOULS:Ã¢â¬Â¯19 (Sousa, 4); OFFSIDES:Ã¢â¬Â¯3; CORNER KICKS:Ã¢â¬Â¯6; SAVES:Ã¢â¬Â¯2

Referee: Calin Radosav

Assistant Referees: Christian Lara, Bruno Rizo

Fourth Official: Christopher Calderon

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

