"ToyMakerz" Host David Ankin to Appear at and Emcee Tennessee Valley Auto Fest
July 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Tennessee Valley Auto Fest organizers announced today that David Ankin, custom car builder and co-host of "ToyMakerz", has been confirmed as one of multiple celebrities who will appear at the festival, taking place at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19, 2024. Ankin will emcee the event and bring a vehicle he built to the car show.
Ankin learned the car fabrication trade in Michigan from his father, and used his skills in "ToyMakerz," where he documents his one-off builds and creative mods with other builders, drivers, and celebrities. He previously worked as a stuntman and bar owner before starting ToyMakerz LLC, where he serves as the chief concept designer for countless one-off upgrades or complete vehicles. Ankin is known around the world for his bold out-of-the-box creations and his flair for demonstrating their unique and incredible powers.
Tickets to the Tennessee Valley Auto Fest can be purchased here. For $10, individuals can purchase single-day tickets to attend on Friday or Saturday. Car owners who want to display their vehicle all weekend can do so for $25.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 1, 2024
- Sebastian Giraldo Appointed as Director of Coaching for Chattanooga Football Club Academy - Chattanooga FC
- "ToyMakerz" Host David Ankin to Appear at and Emcee Tennessee Valley Auto Fest - Huntsville City Football Club
- Toronto FC II No Match for Philadelphia Union II - Toronto FC II
- Tacoma Defiance Defeats Timbers2 1-0 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Real Monarchs Fall 2-1 to North Texas SC - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- "ToyMakerz" Host David Ankin to Appear at and Emcee Tennessee Valley Auto Fest
- Huntsville City FC Earns 1-1 Draw Against Carolina Core FC
- Huntsville City FC Transfers Midfielder Isaiah Johnston to Loudoun United FC
- Huntsville City FC to Host Carolina Core FC on Friday, June 28
- Huntsville City FC Acquires Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd on Loan from Chicago Fire FC