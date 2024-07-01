Sebastian Giraldo Appointed as Director of Coaching for Chattanooga Football Club Academy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today that it has appointed Sebastian Giraldo to become Director of Coaching for the Chattanooga Football Club Academy.

Giraldo has a vast and diverse coaching resume. Most recently he was the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club Elite Technical Director. The Rapids' program encompassed approximately 13,000 youth soccer players in the Colorado Front Range.

"I feel deeply honored to be able to join such a unique and vibrant club," said Giraldo. "I already have a deep connection to Tennessee, and I am here because of the people, the community, my family, and the growing love for the most beautiful game. CFC is a dynamic and innovative organization that makes me believe that we can continue to capture the community's uniqueness to foster a national soccer leader in player and coach development. I look forward to growing and learning together."

During his time in Colorado, Giraldo was also Women's Head Coach for the Colorado Storm in the USL W League, where he recently led the team to the USL W Mountain Division Championship.

Before his time with the Storm, Giraldo was Head Coach of Colorado Rapids Women in the WPSL for two very successful years leading the team to two Rockies Division Championships and being named WPSL Mountain Conference Coach of the Year in 2022.

"We're in good hands in terms of youth soccer development," Alton Byrd, CEO of Chattanooga Football Club said. "It will bring continued synergies between our academy and our men's and women's teams. Sebastian's coaching knowledge and coach education knowledge and his passion for the sport are, in our estimation, second to none. We're excited about adding him ahead of the Academy's 13th season."

Before his time in Colorado, Giraldo was in Texas where he was Technical Director & Methodology for San Antonio City Soccer Club after spending time as Head Coach of Corpus Christi FC in USL League Two. Before that, Giraldo was Technical Director & Methodology at South Texas FC for several years. He does have previous experience in Tennessee as well.

In 2021 he was the Tennessee Olympic Development Program Boys Head Coach.

Among his many qualifications, Giraldo has his Doctorate in Elite Training of Athletes. He also holds a Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin with a major in sport management and specialization in elite athlete development. His studies include intensive research on the lifestyles and habits of elite youth soccer athletes and behaviors of elite soccer players.

"Coach Giraldo's experience with the Colorado Rapids elite program has prepared him to help elevate both the boys' and girls' programs at Chattanooga FC," Sheldon Grizzle, CFC Co-founder and Academy Board Chairman, said. "He has worked extensively across the country to develop coaches and build educational frameworks for coaches, players and parents. We couldn't be more excited to have him join the club and look forward to working alongside him to continue growing Chattanooga's reputation as a city that takes soccer seriously."

Giraldo has also worked as a consultant throughout the US Soccer landscape. He was an external consultant for the development and implementation of an MLS club's Academy coach education program.

Giraldo holds a US Soccer Federation National A License, Club Technical Leadership Coach Educator License and a United Soccer Coaches Coach Developer Diploma, among others. Giraldo is a US Soccer Coach Educator Developer among a multitude of various US Soccer licenses and teaching experience.

He is very keen and intent on meeting with Academy coaches, parents and families upon his arrival. More information to follow.

The CFC Academy fall season officially begins the week of July 29th.

