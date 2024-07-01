Toronto FC II No Match for Philadelphia Union II

July 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC (5W-6L-2T, 17 points) fell by a score of 0-4 to the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union II (9W-3L-3T, 32 points) at York Lions Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made three changes from the midweek side that started in the 2-1 win against Inter Miami CF II with Adam Pearlman, Theo Rigopoulos and Andrei Dumitru coming in for Tristan Pusztahegyi, Mark Fisher and Matthew Catavolo.

Philadelphia Union II began the Sunday afternoon affair on the front foot and made their early dominance count by scoring two goals in the opening 20 minutes at York Lions Stadium. First, Edward Davis's glancing header hit the post before Kyle Tucker tucked home the rebound in the eighth minute of play. Five minutes later, Christopher Olney Jr. picked out Edward Davis who made no mistake with his left-footed finish to make it 2-0 in the 13th minute.

The MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference leaders added a third when Francis Westfield found the net from Leandro Soria Zarate's slipped-through ball in the 21st minute. The visitors completed the first-half blitz ten minutes later when Edward Davis ran onto Francis Westfield's long ball over the top and fired home for the fourth and final goal of the afternoon.

TFC Academy product Richard Chukwu entered the match as a substitute in the 83rd minute and became the thirteenth player to make his club debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Despite a spirited push in the second half, the Young Reds were unable to capitalize on their goalscoring opportunities to spark a comeback, falling by a score of 0-4 to the visiting Philadelphia Union II on the afternoon.

The Young Reds hit the road to face Columbus Crew 2 next on Sunday, July 7. Kick-off from Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

SCORING SUMMARY

PHI - Kyle Tucker 8'

PHI - Edward Davis 13' (Christopher Olney Jr.)

PHI - Francis Westfield 21' (Leandro Soria Zarate)

PHI - Edward Davis 31' (Francis Westfield)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Hassan Ayari 25' (caution)

PHI - Sanders Ngabo 33' (caution)

PHI - Gavin Wetzel 73' (caution)

LINEUPSÃ¢â¬Â¯

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman (C), Ythallo; Theo Rigopoulos (Matthew Catavolo 68'), Charlie Staniland (Markus Cimermancic 46'), Lucas Olguin, Nathaniel Edwards; Andrei Dumitru (Mark Fisher 46'), Hassan Ayari, Dékwon Barrow (Richard Chukwu 83')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Noah De Blasis, Tristan Pusztahegyi, Luca Accettola, Kristjan Fortier

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Mike Sheridan; Gavin Wetzel (Carlos Rojas 90'), Neil Pierre, Olwethu Makhanya, Francis Westfield; Sanders Ngabo (Jamir Berdecio 68'), Kyle Tucker (C) (Nick Pariano 68'), Christopher Olney Jr., David Vazquez; Edward Davis (Randy Meneses 83'), Leandro Soria Zarate (Cavan Sullivan 68')

Substitutes Not Used: Holden Trent, Giovanny Sequera, Alex Perez, Ryan Zellefrow

MEDIA NOTES

Richard Chukwu made his Toronto FC II debut as an 83rd minute substitute, becoming the thirteenth player to make his Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

