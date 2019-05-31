T-Bones Gather Donations for Storm Victims

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -The Kansas City T-Bones are seeking donations to help victims of this week's storms.

WHAT: The Kansas City T-Bones are asking for donations at T-Bones Stadium. The club is seeking gift cards of any kind, nonperishable items and storage bins for those affected.

WHEN: From Friday May 31st through Sunday June 9th the T-Bones will collect the items, then on a yet to be determined date after June 9th the team with players and staff will distribute the items at Basehor-Linwood High School.

WHY: The Kansas City Metro and surrounding areas suffered great damage on Tuesday May 28th as a result of tornadoes and severe storms in the area. Many families and business in the western part of the metro area suffered major damage with estimates in the millions of dollars in property damages and losses.

EXTRAS: The T-Bones are asking fans to bring the items to T-Bones Stadium during any T-Bones to the Meat Locker located at gate A. Also, fans can come and drop off donations on non-game days at the Saint Luke's Box office at gate B from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone that brings an item gets four tickets to a selected T-Bones game.

