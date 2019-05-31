American Association Game Recaps

St. Paul 5, Cleburne 0 - Box Score

St. Paul starting pitcher Eddie Medina was sensational tonight as he threw a no-hitter in the Saints 5-0 win over Cleburne. This is the sixth overall no-hitter in American Association history and the first since July 27, 2017 when Matt Sergey of the Kansas City T-Bones achieved the feat.

Medina threw 107 pitches on the night with 66 going for strikes. The righty walked a batter and struck out 10 in the 30 batters he faced in the contest. Medina allowed only three batters to reach base all game (hit by pitch, dropped third strike and a walk). The 29-year-old is now 3-0 on the season.

Offensively for St. Paul, RF Burt Reynolds led the way going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Saints LF Blake Schmit scored two runs and drove in one in a 1-for-3 night while 1B Devon Rodriguez had a pair of hits in four at-bats and plated a run. In total, St. Paul had nine hits on the night.

Milwaukee 7, Lincoln 2 - Box Score

Milwaukee jumped out to a 5-0 lead after four innings of play and would cruise from there to beat Lincoln by the score of 7-2.

The Milkmen banged out 12 hits in the contest with four batters having multi-hit games. Milwaukee DH Manuel Boscan went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs while C Christ Conley scored a pair of runs and drove in one in a 2-for-3 afternoon. Left fielder Nolan Earley and RF Teodoro Martinez also chipped in two hits and a run batted in.

Milwaukee starting pitcher TJ House tossed 7 2/3 solid innings to earn the victory. The lefty gave up two earned runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. House is now 2-0 on the season.

Right fielder Randolph Oduber went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the loss for the Saltdogs.

Chicago 9, Sioux City 2 - Box Score

After falling behind 2-1 through an inning of play, it was all Chicago as they scored three runs over the third and four innings to take command and roll to a 9-2 win over Sioux City.

The Dogs had solid production from up and down their lineup as seven batters collected at least a hit and six of them scored at least a run. Chicago 1B Keon Barnum led the charge going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs. Dogs CF David Olmedo-Barrera plated two runs in a 1-for-3 night while 3B Trey Vavra drove in three runs and C Rey Gonzalez collected a pair of hits in three at-bats.

Dogs starter Trevor Simms threw six solid innings and picked-up the win. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out six batters. Simms is now 1-1 on the year.

For the Explorers in defeat, DH Dean Green went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Texas 1 - Box Score

Fargo-Moorhead scored all eight of their runs in the final four innings of the game to defeat Texas by the score of 8-1.

The RedHawks had 10 hits in the contest and was led by 1B Chris Jacobs who went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Fargo-Moorhead DH Correlle Prime had three hits in five at-bats along with a run scored and an RBI while 1B/RF T.J. Bennett plated a pair of runs and drove in one in a 1-for-4 night. Third baseman Leobaldo Pina also chipped in a double and two walks for the RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Will Solomon gave up an earned run over 5 2/3 innings of walk to notch the victory. The southpaw gave up three walks and four hits to go with eight punchouts. Solomon is 1-0 on the 2019 season.

Texas 2B Josh Prince had a 1-for-4 night and scored the team's lone run.

Gary SouthShore 7, Kansas City 1 - Box Score

Gary SouthShore scored four runs over the final three innings to open up a close ballgame and roll to a 7-1 victory over Kansas City.

The RailCats had 10 hits on the night with eight batters collecting at least one. Gary SouthShore 3B Thomas Walraven and C Wilfredo Gimenez each went 2-for-4 in the contest with two runs scored and an RBI while 2B Andy DeJesus added a pair of RBIs and a run scored in a 1-for-4 night. Gimenez and C Danny De La Calle each chipped in home runs as well for the RailCats.

Gary SouthShore starter Robbie Coursel tossed five shutout innings and grabbed his second win of the year. Coursel allowed a walk and two hits while striking out five.

For the T-Bones, RF Daniel Robertson and CF Darnell Sweeney each collected two hits.

Winnipeg 11, Sioux Falls 10 - Box Score

Winnipeg plated two runs in the ninth inning to overcome a 10-9 deficit and beat Sioux Falls by a 11-10 final.

This contest was a wild affair from the start. After a scoreless inning of play, the Goldeyes would score nine runs over the next three innings to take a 9-1 through four innings. The Canaries would comeback in a big way plating nine runs over the six and seventh innings to grab a 10-9 advantage going into the eighth. Sioux Falls could not finish the game off as Winnipeg scored the two big runs in the ninth to regain the lead for good and take home the win.

The Goldeyes pounded out 14 hits in the game with four players having multi-hit games. Winnipeg 3B Wes Darvill went a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs while RF Willy Garcia had three hits in five at-bats to go along with three runs and two RBIs. Leadoff hitter Kevin Lachance also aided the Goldeyes offense with a solo blast in the third inning.

Winnipeg pitcher Mitchell Aker threw a scoreless inning of relief and collected his first win. Aker gave up three walks in the five batters he faced.

