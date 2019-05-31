T-Bones Bats Go Silent against the RailCats

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City's offense was cold for a second-straight night, as they dropped their third-straight game. The T-Bones struggled to make the RailCats pay when they had runners on base, falling to Gary SouthShore, 7-1, on Friday evening.

The RailCats (7-6) attacked first with Wilfredo Gimenez, launching a solo home run off of Kansas City starter Dustin Hurlbutt (0-2) to take a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Then, Gary SouthShore struck again in the top of the fourth, when Andy De Jesus doubled, scoring two runs with one out to center field to make the T-Bones' deficit 3-0.

The T-Bones (7-6) got their offense going in the bottom of the sixth when Ramsey Romano knocked a bloop single into center field. With one out, Darnell Sweeney slapped an RBI-double that scored Romano and got Kansas City on the board, trailing 3-1.

The Railcats, however, answered the T-Bones run with a run of their own in the top of the seventh with an RBI single by Tom Walraven, as they extended their lead to three runs. The Railcats increased their lead even further with an RBI-double from Sean Guida, to make it 5-1 in the top of the eighth. In the top of the ninth Gary picked up two more runs with a two run home run from Danny De La Calle to make it 7-1.

The T-Bones struggled to convert when they had base runners, leaving seven stranded as a result. Kansas City only managed to get a run after Gary's starting pitcher Robbie Coursel (2-0) exited the game in the sixth inning.

The T-Bones and Railcats are back in action on Saturday, June 1st, at 7:05 p.m. as Kansas City tries to even the series. Saturday night is post game fireworks with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

The game can be heard on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:40. T-Bones Live Pre-Game show will air at 6:15 pm on Facebook Live.

