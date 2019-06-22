T-Bones Add Former Big Leaguer Chris Colabello

June 22, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kansas - The Kansas City T-Bones added more depth to their roster with the signing of veteran infielder Chris Colabello, a former big leaguer for the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins. To make room for Colabello the team has released veteran outfielder Ryan Brett. The T-Bones have also activated infielder Mason Davis and he will join Colabello in the T-Bones lineup for the game tonight against Cleburne.

Chris Colabello comes to Kansas City with four years of big-league experience, playing for the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays for parts of two seasons each. In his time with the Twins during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, he played in 119 games, batting .214 with 78 hits and 13 home runs, and 56 RBIs. He was then taken by the Blue Jays off of waivers in 2014. With Toronto, he played in 101 games in 2015, batting .321 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs, but he only appeared in 10 games in 2016 before being sent down to the minors.

After being granted free agency from the Blue Jays in December of 2016, Colabello signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Indians. He was then released by the Indians in July 2017 and then signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he spent his time in their minor league system. After he was granted free agency at the end of the 2017 season, Colabello did not sign with another team until the T-Bones.

Colabello spent time with the Italian national team on the World Baseball Classic rosters of 2013 and 2017. Colabello helped the 2013 team to a 7th place finish and the 2017 team to a 12th place finish. In the 2013 WBC he went 6 for 18 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI's in five games, however in 2017's WBC he went 2 for 13 with 1 home run and 2 RBI's in four games.

Mason Davis was a spark plug for the 2018 American Association Champions. The Georgia native joined the T-Bones on June 22nd of last season and would play in 63 games for Kansas City in 2018. He would finish second on the team in home runs with nine and lead the club with 26 stolen bases. He would add another 31 RBIs and finish with a .313 batting average. The leadoff man had a team high seven sacrifice bunts on the season.

Davis was stellar with the glove for the T-Bones in 2018. He would play 62 games in the field, holding down the "hot corner" at third base. He would produce a .954 fielding percentage, making only five errors on the season. This season Davis has been slowed by a pair of nagging injuries and spent a month on the inactive list. Davis will be in the starting lineup tonight when the T-Bones take on Cleburne in game two of the three game series. This season Davis has played in five games for KC going 3-for-15 with three RBI.

Ryan Brett played in 23 games for the T-Bones this season hitting .238 with a two home runs and five RBI. Last season Brett had a strong final month of the season as a T-Bone. He joined the club on August 6th and played in 27 games for the club hitting .336 with nine RBI and seven stolen bases.

The T-Bones and the Cleburne Railroaders are scheduled to play the second game of a three-game series tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.