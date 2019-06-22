American Association Game Recaps

St. Paul 4, Gary SouthShore 3 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints rallied from a late deficit and walked off on the Gary SouthShore RailCats for a 4-3 win.

All the action went down late after both teams were scoreless in the first five frames. In the sixth DH Colin Willis doubled home a pair of runs and, in the seventh, 2B/SS Andy DeJesus singled home LF Raymond James (2-for-3) to give the RailCats a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, RF Max Murphy (2-for-4) hit a solo home run to give the Saints their first run of the game. The Saints tied things up in the eighth thanks to RBI base hits from 3B Chesny Young and SS Joey Wong. In the ninth, LF Blake Schmit reached base on a fielder's choice, stole second and then took third after a hit-by-pitch. 1B Devon Rodriguez lifted a sac fly to right to plate the game-winning run.

Lincoln 3, Texas 2 - Box Score

A seventh inning home run from SS Ivan Marin proved to be the difference as the Lincoln Saltdogs topped the Texas AirHogs 3-2.

Lincoln took the early lead in the bottom of the third inning as 1B/LF Cody Regis had an RBI double and then he scored when RF Randolph Oduber (2-for-4) singled later in the inning. But the AirHogs tied things back up in the fourth inning as RF Stewart Ijames singled home LF Li Ning and SS Yang Jin (3-for-3) singled to plate DH Jonathan Moroney (3-for-4).

The score stayed tied until Marin's blast, his first of the season.

Winnipeg 3, Milwaukee 2 (Game 1/7 Innings) - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes took the first game of their Saturday doubleheader with the Milwaukee Milkmen 3-2.

The Milkmen struck first when RF Taisei Fukuhara scored as 2B Steve Pascual bounced out in the top of the third. In the next at-bat, CF Nolan Earley tripled to score SS Sam Dexter. In the bottom of the inning, SS Wes Darvill (2-for-2) scored on a sac fly from C Kevin Garcia.

In the fourth, DH Reggie Abercrombie singled to plate 3B Dominic Fiociello and then scored himself when Darvill singled in the next at-bat.

Milwaukee 6, Winnipeg 4 (Game 2/8 Innings) - Box Score

The Milwaukee Milkmen bounced back in the second game of their doubleheader with the Winnipeg Goldeyes and took a 6-4 win, splitting the day's events.

The Goldeyes forced the extra frame by rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. SS Wes Darvill hit a lead-off home run and, with two outs, RF Willy Garcia (3-for-4) singled with the bases-loaded to plate two runs and tie the score at 4-4. In the eighth, LF Adam Walker (2-for-4) doubled to score DH Christ Conley and then scored himself in the next at-bat when 1B Dan Ward (2-for-3) doubled.

Reggie Abercrombie reached base with a single in the bottom of the frame but never moved past first base.

Sioux City 6, Sioux Falls 1 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers won their third game in a run and ninth in the last 10 with a 6-1 victory against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

RF Michael Lang led the way with three hits, and RBI and a run scored for the Explorers. 3B Jose Sermo and DH Dexture McCall each added a pair of hits and a run scored and Sermo also had an RBI. SS Nate Samson pitched in with a pair of RBIs. For the Canaries, LF Kevin Taylor went 4-for-4 and DH Trae Santos hit a ninth inning solo home run for the team's only run of the game.

Starting pitcher Jason Garcia earned the win for working seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits, no walks and striking out seven batters.

Cleburne 2, Kansas City 0 - Suspended (Rain)

The game between the Cleburne Railroaders and the Kansas City T-Bones was suspended after two and a half innings due to rain. The Railroaders were leading 2-0 at the time. The game will be continued tomorrow, Sunday, June 23, at 1:05 p.m. Central Time. The game will be nine innings but the regularly scheduled game that follows will be seven.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead - Postponed (Rain)

The game between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and the Chicago Dogs was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow, Sunday, June 23, as a part of a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central Time.

