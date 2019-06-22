Railroaders and T-Bones Suspended

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Cleburne Railroaders and Kansas City T-Bones had their game suspended due to rain on Saturday night at T-Bones Stadium. The Railroaders were leading 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third when play was halted, and after roughly 90 minutes of heavy rain the decision was made to suspend play.

The Railroaders and T-Bones will resume the game from the point of suspension tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 PM as part of a doubleheader. After the conclusion of that game, the two teams will play a seven-inning game to complete the series.

Cleburne scored in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly from John Nester and in the third on a two-out RBI single from Daniel Robertson. Nefi Ogando tossed two scoreless innings before the rain arrived.

