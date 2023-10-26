T-Birds Begin 3-Game Weekend at Hartford Friday

October 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds take on the Hartford Wolf Pack

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds take on the Hartford Wolf Pack(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds (1-4-0-0) begin a second consecutive three-game weekend on Friday night when they visit the Hartford Wolf Pack (4-0-0-0) at the XL Center for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. The T-Birds' weekend continues with back-to-back games against the Providence Bruins (1-2-0-2) on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in Springfield and on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. in Providence.

The Wolf Pack have raced out to an Eastern Conference lead with wins in four straight games, including the franchise's 1,000th victory on Saturday night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Hartford has outscored their opponents 16-4 over their four-game win streak, which included a 3-1 victory at the MassMutual Center on Oct. 14 behind two goals from captain Jonny Brodzinski. Nathan Walker tallied the lone T-Birds goal on Dylan Garand on Opening Night, while Malcolm Subban made 22 saves in his Springfield debut.

While the Thunderbirds have only one victory to show for their early season, it has not been for a lack of activity from the team's top forward line. Walker, Adam Gaudette, and Matthew Peca have combined for 16 points, and Gaudette finds himself tied atop the AHL goal-scoring leaderboard with five tallies over his first five games. Gaudette has goals in four consecutive games, one off the T-Birds' team record for the longest individual goal streak, set by Anthony Greco during the 2017-18 season.

Springfield will look to pick up a second consecutive win against Providence when the two clubs reacquaint themselves with one another on Saturday at the MassMutual Center. The T-Birds picked up the 4-3 win on Oct. 15 in a see-saw affair that saw all three members of the top line tally for Springfield. Gaudette had the difference-making goal, breaking a 3-3 tie with just under five minutes left in regulation to seal the win. Vadim Zherenko helped anchor the win for the T-Birds with a 38-save performance in the goal crease. Zach Bolduc also tallied his first professional goal in the Springfield win.

Providence also has just one win to show for their early season, having dropped their last two games and four of the first five. The normally stout Bruins have had trouble keeping the puck out of their own net, allowing 3.40 goals per game to begin the 2023-24 season. Coming off an All-Star season, goaltender Brandon Bussi is winless in his first three games, including the loss in Springfield in which he allowed four goals, three of which came in the final period.

After the busy weekend, the T-Birds will again have a three-game weekend looming beginning on Friday, Nov. 3 against the Belleville Senators on home ice.

Fans can reserve their seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.