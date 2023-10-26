Millman Reassigned to Phantoms

October 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Mason Millman

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Mason Millman(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman from the Reading Royals of the ECHL to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Millman, 22, is a 6'1" left-handed shot defenseman from London, ON was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. This season, he has played in three games with the Reading Royals. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 26 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-4-4 as well as 103 games with Reading scoring 16-54-60.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action on Saturday at the Hershey Bears. The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the first-place Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Sunday's game features Trick-or-Treat on the concourse as well as pumpkin painting. Fans can bring their skates to the game to participate in a postgame skate with the Phantoms players.

UPCOMING

Saturday, October 28 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Sunday, October 29 (5:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Postgame Skate with Players

Wednesday, November 1 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Friday, November 3 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - SWIFTIE Takeover Night!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.