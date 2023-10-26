Millman Reassigned to Phantoms
October 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman from the Reading Royals of the ECHL to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Millman, 22, is a 6'1" left-handed shot defenseman from London, ON was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. This season, he has played in three games with the Reading Royals. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 26 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-4-4 as well as 103 games with Reading scoring 16-54-60.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action on Saturday at the Hershey Bears. The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the first-place Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Sunday's game features Trick-or-Treat on the concourse as well as pumpkin painting. Fans can bring their skates to the game to participate in a postgame skate with the Phantoms players.
UPCOMING
Saturday, October 28 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears
Sunday, October 29 (5:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Postgame Skate with Players
Wednesday, November 1 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears
Friday, November 3 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - SWIFTIE Takeover Night!
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Mason Millman
