Tech CU Named Presenting Sponsor for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose

San Jose, Calif.â¯-â¯The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) and the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today a partnership with Tech CU(@TechCU) to serve as the presenting sponsor for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic which will be held at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose from Feb. 4-5, 2024.

The partnership, which will encompass both the Barracuda and the Sharks, and the official event logo for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU were unveiled this summer. The event logo features creative influences from the Sharks iconic Fin Logo, surrounding topography of the Bay Area, and American Hockey League brands, and with the announcement it now features the Tech CU logo.

"We are proud to be the title sponsor of the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, and to host the event at the Tech CU Arena," said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. "We look forward to seeing the fans at the game and welcoming some of the best hockey players in the world to the Bay Area."

"We are excited to welcome Tech CU as the presenting corporate partner of this season's All-Star Classic in San Jose," said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "The sport of hockey has grown tremendously around the Bay Area, and we are looking forward to celebrating our league's best and brightest young stars in San Jose in February."

The AHL's All-Stars will head west for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, which will be held for the California for the second time, and first since 2020 when the event was in Ontario. The festivities will showcase the Bay Area on an international scale, highlighting the tremendous hockey culture in Northern California.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

"The San Jose Barracuda are excited to partner with Tech CU, again, an outstanding not-for-profit credit union that has been serving our community for over 60 years," said San Jose Barracuda Vice President Frank Torres. "Tech CU has been one of our biggest advocates since we moved into Tech CU Arena in 2022. This partnership will encompass both the Barracuda and the Sharks and will be highlighted by our marquee event, the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. We're excited to work together and look forward to what is to come."

Tickets for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU are on sale now. Tickets, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and the AHL All-Star Challenge, are available by visiting sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

