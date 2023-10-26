Bojangles Game Preview: October 27 vs. Bridgeport
October 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
THE MATCHUP
The Checkers are coming off the road and looking to get themselves on track as they host the Bridgeport Islanders for the first time this season. After kicking off the trek with a win over Toronto last weekend, Charlotte has dropped each of its last two contests - most recently in a stunning comeback by the Amerks on Wednesday. The Islanders, on the other hand, took both of their games over last weekend to overtime - winning one and dropping the other.
THE STORYLINES
BOUNCING BACK
The Checkers hit the ice Friday looking to rebound after picking up back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Prior to dropping Wednesday's tilt in Rochester, the Checkers had split each of their first two-game sets against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto.
Wednesday's loss to Rochester was a tough one for Charlotte, as it surrendered three goals over a 2:42 span inside of the final six minutes of regulation to fall 4-3.
KHODORENK-GOAL
Patrick Khodorenko has been one of Charlotte's biggest offensive weapons early on this season. After potting two goals in his Checkers debut on Oct. 14, Khodorenko has notched points in each of his last two games - including lighting the lamp in Wednesday's loss to give him a team-best three goals in his four games played.
POWERING UP
Charlotte's power play is on a role as of late. After being held off in the season opener, the Checkers have now scored a power-play goal in each of their last four games - including a season-best showing with a pair of tallies on the man advantage in Wednesday's contest. The Checkers have had plenty of chances to run those numbers up as they currently sit tied for 7th in the AHL in power-play opportunities - in fact, they have had 12 man advantages over the last two games alone.
BENNING CHIPS IN
Mike Benning has shown why he was such a highly regarded college player with his recent performances. The blue liner lit the lamp on a missile of a one-timer on Wednesday for his second goal in the last three games and added a helper as well - his first as a pro.
SOURDIF RETURNS
The Checkers received a big piece back earlier in the week when the Panthers assigned Justin Sourdif to Charlotte. The second-year pro earned himself a spot on Florida's opening night roster, and is now back in the Queen City to continue the development of his game. Sourdif made his presence known in his first contest of the season on Wednesday, notching an assist on the power play.
Dating back to last season, Sourdif has four assists in his last four games wearing a Charlotte sweater.
THE ONES TO WATCH
Charlotte
Mike Benning - 3 points in the last 3 games
Rasmus Asplund - 3 points in last 2 games
Santtu Kinnunen - 6 points in last 5 games
Bridgeport
Kyle MacLean - 4 points in last 3 games
Matthew Maggio - 2 goals in last 2 games
Tanner Fritz - 2 points in last 2 games
THE PROMOS
Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Bridgeport
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2023
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 27 vs. Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Weekend Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Pavel Novak from Iowa Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Begin 3-Game Weekend at Hartford Friday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tech CU Named Presenting Sponsor for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose - San Jose Barracuda
- Tech CU Named Presenting Partner of 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Millman Reassigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Canucks Sweep Eagles After 5-2 Victory on Wednesday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Emil Andrae Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Pounce For 5-1 Win Over Bears - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wallstedt Shuts Out Wolves, Iowa Wins 1-0 - Iowa Wild
- Reign Win Third Straight - Ontario Reign
- Hunt Scores Twice in 5-2 Loss to Canucks - Colorado Eagles
- Senators' Strong Effort Comes Up Short Against Admirals - Belleville Senators
- Late Third-Period Rally Propels Amerks Past Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Gushchin and Wiesblatt Score Their First Goals of the Year; Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss to Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Complete Comeback, Triumph Over San Jose, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Upended by Canucks, 5-2 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.