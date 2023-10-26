Bojangles Game Preview: October 27 vs. Bridgeport

THE MATCHUP

The Checkers are coming off the road and looking to get themselves on track as they host the Bridgeport Islanders for the first time this season. After kicking off the trek with a win over Toronto last weekend, Charlotte has dropped each of its last two contests - most recently in a stunning comeback by the Amerks on Wednesday. The Islanders, on the other hand, took both of their games over last weekend to overtime - winning one and dropping the other.

THE STORYLINES

BOUNCING BACK

The Checkers hit the ice Friday looking to rebound after picking up back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Prior to dropping Wednesday's tilt in Rochester, the Checkers had split each of their first two-game sets against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto.

Wednesday's loss to Rochester was a tough one for Charlotte, as it surrendered three goals over a 2:42 span inside of the final six minutes of regulation to fall 4-3.

KHODORENK-GOAL

Patrick Khodorenko has been one of Charlotte's biggest offensive weapons early on this season. After potting two goals in his Checkers debut on Oct. 14, Khodorenko has notched points in each of his last two games - including lighting the lamp in Wednesday's loss to give him a team-best three goals in his four games played.

POWERING UP

Charlotte's power play is on a role as of late. After being held off in the season opener, the Checkers have now scored a power-play goal in each of their last four games - including a season-best showing with a pair of tallies on the man advantage in Wednesday's contest. The Checkers have had plenty of chances to run those numbers up as they currently sit tied for 7th in the AHL in power-play opportunities - in fact, they have had 12 man advantages over the last two games alone.

BENNING CHIPS IN

Mike Benning has shown why he was such a highly regarded college player with his recent performances. The blue liner lit the lamp on a missile of a one-timer on Wednesday for his second goal in the last three games and added a helper as well - his first as a pro.

SOURDIF RETURNS

The Checkers received a big piece back earlier in the week when the Panthers assigned Justin Sourdif to Charlotte. The second-year pro earned himself a spot on Florida's opening night roster, and is now back in the Queen City to continue the development of his game. Sourdif made his presence known in his first contest of the season on Wednesday, notching an assist on the power play.

Dating back to last season, Sourdif has four assists in his last four games wearing a Charlotte sweater.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Mike Benning - 3 points in the last 3 games

Rasmus Asplund - 3 points in last 2 games

Santtu Kinnunen - 6 points in last 5 games

Bridgeport

Kyle MacLean - 4 points in last 3 games

Matthew Maggio - 2 goals in last 2 games

Tanner Fritz - 2 points in last 2 games

THE PROMOS

Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Bridgeport

