Szapucki Makes Major League Debut for Mets

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Last night, Thomas Szapucki came on for 3.2 innings of relief work for the New York Mets in a lopsided tilt with the Atlanta Braves. The lefty struck out four of the 20 batters he faced, but tossed 82 pitches, showing that he is stretched out enough to start in a pinch for the Mets.

He is the third former-Fireflies player to debut this season, Patrick Mazeika debuted for the Mets May 5 and Tylor Megill made his debut June 30 for the Mets. Szapucki is the 14th former Fireflies player to make a Major League appearance.

Szapucki made six starts for the Fireflies in the 2017 season, earning a 1-2 record to pair with a 2.79 ERA. In 29 innings, he was able to punch out 27 hitters and the southpaw maintained a 1.17 WHIP during his time in the South Atlantic League.

