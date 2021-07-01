Jackets Thwarted by Columbia Pitching

July 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets came out Thursday seeking a third consecutive win. Matt Stil, Emilio Marquez, and Nathan Webb had other plans. The three pitchers allowed just one run and Columbia grabbed a 3-1 win.

The game got off to a great start thanks to Cade Bunnell. His leadoff home run gave the Jackets an early 1-0 lead.

Jared Johnson went three innings and allowed two earned runs. Herard Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Fireflies a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Columbia added a run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to make it a 3-1 lead. Johnson picked up the loss.

The GreenJackets had just four hits on the night. Emilio Marquez went four scoreless out of the bullpen for Columbia. He struck out seven. Nathan Webb earned his third save of the season in the ninth inning.

NOTES:

* Cade Bunnell's home run was his 7th of the season.

* Kenny Wells went a career high 2.2 innings of scoreless ball. It was the longest outing of his career.

* Ben Thompson went two innings of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen.

NEXT HOMESTAND: June 29th-July 4th vs Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals)

Friday, July 2nd, 2021 vs Columbia Fireflies - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates Open 6:00pm

* Braves BUZZFest - Red Out

* The first 2,000 fans through the gates will go home with a GreenJackets Team Photo presented by Unisys!

* Bee A Fan Feature Friday is back where every Friday Game features a select beer on special at the Keg Stand and Chef John and Team Food & Beverage whip up a special menu option available all weekend long!

* Keg Stand will feature Lo-FI Brewing Company this week from 6:00PM-8:00PM. A representative from Lo-Fi Brewing will be on hand to hand out swag and talk all things beer.

* The Bee A Fan Featured item of the weekend is going to be delicious. Come and enjoy the Independence Dog which features a half-pound hog dog topped with chili,cheese and diced onions as the team calls it the Hutto Dog. It'll be available at the Bee'stro and Back Nine Concession stand for $8 all weekend!

Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 vs Columbia Fireflies - 6:35 p.m.

* Gates Open at 5:00pm

* The White Claw Concert Series continues with a Pre-game Concert

* Guests can enjoy $2 Off White Claw from 5:00 until first pitch

* It's our MEGA BOOMing Independence Day Celebration! BACK-TO-BACK days of fireworks shows on July 3rdand 4th! You don't want to miss it!

* The GreenJackets will also wear their special Independence Day uniforms which will be auctioned off following the game on July 4th with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA.

* Another Saturday, another Anthony and London Thaun State Farm Family Saturday! Come on out and cheer on the Jackets!

* Media Sponsor: KICKS99

Sunday, July 4th, 2021 vs Columbia Fireflies - 6:35 p.m.

* Gates open 5:00pm

* Pre-game concert on the concourse from 5:00-6:15pm.

* It's our Independence Day Celebration! BACK-TO-BACK days of fireworks shows on July 3rd and 4th! You don't want to miss it! It's our biggest BOOMing Fireworks Show of the year presented by TaxSlayer.

* The GreenJackets will also wear their special Independence Day uniforms which will be auctioned off following the game with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA.

* Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game!

* Every Sunday features the Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ Sunday Savings Meal Deal for fans 12 and under to enjoy savings and a delicious menu option.

* Kids Run the Bases

To learn more or purchase tickets to this homestand or any 2021 GreenJackets home game visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

The MLB Mandated clear bag policy is in effect for the 2021 season. For a complete rundown of SRP Park Gameday need to knows visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules.

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook , Instagram and Twitter and sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.