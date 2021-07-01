Edward Ureña Joins FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Thursday that right-handed pitcher Edward Ureña has joined the Fredericksburg Nationals from the Florida Complex League roster.

Ureña, 22, made his professional debut on June 28 with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief for the FCL Nationals. He was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 Draft out of Western Oklahoma State Junior College, where he was teammates with fellow FredNats Junior Martina and Allan Berríos. The Moca, Dominican Republic native will wear uniform number 27.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 30 players.

The Fredericksburg Nationals continue their series against the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Fredericksburg's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

