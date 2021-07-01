July 1 Game Between 'Birds and Hillcats Postponed

July 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Thursday, July 1, contest between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 11 in Lynchburg. The Shorebirds and Hillcats will resume their series tomorrow, Thursday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Lynchburg.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.