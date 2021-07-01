July 1 Game Between 'Birds and Hillcats Postponed
July 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
LYNCHBURG, VA - The Thursday, July 1, contest between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 11 in Lynchburg. The Shorebirds and Hillcats will resume their series tomorrow, Thursday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Lynchburg.
