Charleston Bats Too Much for Kannapolis; Ballers Drop Third-Straight Game 10-2

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - An early six-run inning by the Charleston RiverDogs proved to be too much as the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers dropped their third straight on Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark 10-2.

RHP Angel Acevedo (L, 1-2) began the night for the Ballers on the bump. The Venezuelan right-hander struggled early, allowing seven runs on six hits while walking two and tallying one strikeout in his 1.2 frames of work. LHP Sammy Peralta relieved Acevedo in the second inning, slowing down the hot Charleston bats by letting just one run across on three hits in his 2.1 innings. The southpaw also struck out five and walked one in an efficient outing.

The RiverDogs wasted no time in opening the scoring, going up 1-0 off a Curtis Mead solo home run to left field in the top of the first inning.

Kannapolis' arms were unable to neutralize Charleston batters, allowing six runs on five hits. Abiezel Ramirez ignited the frame with an RBI triple, scoring Garrett Hiott. Alexander Ovalles followed with a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Ramirez to cross the plate, making it 3-0 RiverDogs. Four batters later, Mead's spectacular night at the plate continued with an RBI double that scored Johan Lopez and Jonathan Embry. Brett Wisely crushed the second home run of the inning, smacking a two-run shot to right-center field, giving Mead the chance to cross the plate, putting Charleston ahead 7-0 early.

Embry added two RBIs in the top of the third and the top of the seventh, scoring Lopez in the third and Ovalles in the seventh, growing the RiverDogs advantage to 9-0.

The lead grew to double digits in the top of the eighth on Mead's second long-bomb of the game, a solo shot to left-center field, putting Charleston ahead 10-0.

LHP Ian Seymour made his professional baseball debut on the mound for the RiverDogs. The former Virginia Tech Hokie and current No.22 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization was quite literally unhittable, throwing three no-hit innings while accumulating four punchouts and one walk. LHP Luis Moncada (W, 3-0) relieved Seymour in the fourth, providing a quality outing for skipper Blake Butera, going four innings, allowing two hits and one strikeout.

The Cannon Ballers were able to avoid the shutout, getting two runs on back-to-back bases-loaded walks from LHP Steffon Moore in the bottom of the ninth. Harvin Mendoza's four-ball at-bat permitted James Beard to cross the plate, while Chase Krogman's walk gave Bryan Ramos a free pass to score. The pair of free-passes from Moore cut the Charleston lead to 10-2.

Kannapolis will regroup before taking the field again Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark for the fourth of six matchups this week with the RiverDogs. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. RHP Kevin Folman (1-1, 4.91 ERA) will get the start for the Ballers, while Charleston will send LHP Jose Lopez (3-3, 6.10 ERA). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary Boomer bobblehead.

Tickets can be purchased for any of the remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

