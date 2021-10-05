Syracuse Mets Outfielder Khalil Lee Named a 2021 Triple-A East League All-Star
October 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Syracuse Mets outfielder Khalil Lee has been named a 2021 Triple-A East League All-Star. The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon by Minor League Baseball. Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives, and select members of the media. Lee is Syracuse's first postseason All-Star since shortstop Trea Turner in 2016. The Triple-A East League consists of 20 teams, up from the 14-team International League from previous years.
Lee played in 102 games for Syracuse in 2021, hitting .274 with 37 RBIs, 14 home runs, 20 doubles, and two triples. The 23-year-old led the league with a .451 on-base percentage, ranked second in the league with 71 walks, had the fourth-best on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) at .951, ranked seventh with 67 runs scored, and finished 11th with a .500 slugging percentage.
Lee set a Syracuse franchise record with his .451 on-base percentage. The previous record was held by Otto Velez, who had a .450 on-base percentage in 1973. Lee's .451 on-base percentage is also the highest among all full-season minor league players with enough plate appearances to qualify for league leaderboards.
Lee is the eighth-ranked prospect in the New York Mets' organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the third round of the 2016 amateur draft, Lee was traded from the Royals to the Mets on February 2, 2021 as part of a three-team trade that included the Boston Red Sox. Lee made his Major League debut on May 17th this season with the New York Mets at Atlanta and had his first MLB hit and RBI with a run-producing double on May 21st at Miami.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from October 5, 2021
- Minor League Baseball Announces 2021 Triple-A League Awards & All-Star Teams - AAA East
- Kowar, McBroom, Witt Jr. Earn 2021 Triple-A East Honors - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Syracuse Mets Outfielder Khalil Lee Named a 2021 Triple-A East League All-Star - Syracuse Mets
- Another All-Star Nod, Tomás Telis Earns Triple-A East All-Star Spot at Catcher - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Candaele, Smith Given Post-Season Honors - Buffalo Bisons
- Noll Named Triple-A East All-Star - Rochester Red Wings
- Luke Barker Named to Triple-A East All-Star Team - Nashville Sounds
- Aderlin Rodriguez Named Triple-A East MVP - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Mets Outfielder Khalil Lee Named a 2021 Triple-A East League All-Star
- Syracuse Mets' 2021 Season Finale Cancelled Because of Rain
- Bisons Pull Away from Mets for 12-1 Buffalo Win on Friday Night at NBT Bank Stadium
- Mark Payton Hits Two Home Runs, But Mets Fall to Bisons, 8-5, on Thursday Night
- Payton and Vientos Homer, But Mets Drop Series Opener to Bisons, 7-3, on Wednesday Night