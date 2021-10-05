Syracuse Mets Outfielder Khalil Lee Named a 2021 Triple-A East League All-Star

SYRACUSE, NY - Syracuse Mets outfielder Khalil Lee has been named a 2021 Triple-A East League All-Star. The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon by Minor League Baseball. Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives, and select members of the media. Lee is Syracuse's first postseason All-Star since shortstop Trea Turner in 2016. The Triple-A East League consists of 20 teams, up from the 14-team International League from previous years.

Lee played in 102 games for Syracuse in 2021, hitting .274 with 37 RBIs, 14 home runs, 20 doubles, and two triples. The 23-year-old led the league with a .451 on-base percentage, ranked second in the league with 71 walks, had the fourth-best on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) at .951, ranked seventh with 67 runs scored, and finished 11th with a .500 slugging percentage.

Lee set a Syracuse franchise record with his .451 on-base percentage. The previous record was held by Otto Velez, who had a .450 on-base percentage in 1973. Lee's .451 on-base percentage is also the highest among all full-season minor league players with enough plate appearances to qualify for league leaderboards.

Lee is the eighth-ranked prospect in the New York Mets' organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the third round of the 2016 amateur draft, Lee was traded from the Royals to the Mets on February 2, 2021 as part of a three-team trade that included the Boston Red Sox. Lee made his Major League debut on May 17th this season with the New York Mets at Atlanta and had his first MLB hit and RBI with a run-producing double on May 21st at Miami.

