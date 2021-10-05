Great Clips and Charlotte Knights Raise over $20k to Support Children with Pediatric Brain Tumors

CHARLOTTE, NC - Brain tumors are the most common form of cancer in children ages 0 - 14. Great Clips and the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, partnered for the seventh year in a row to help change that with a combined donation of $21,148 to Vs. Cancer. The contribution was the most of any year since the partnership started in 2015 and makes the total contribution of the partnership over $54,000.

As a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Vs. Cancer gives sports teams, athletes and communities the platform to help children with cancer. Proceeds help fund child life programs in Levine Children's Hospital and lifesaving pediatric brain tumor research.

"Any contributions can help make a significant impact in the fight for healthier, happier futures for children with cancer and the fact that this donation was the biggest yet, especially after the past year, is incredible," said Rachel Mark, campaign director for Vs. Cancer. "We're grateful to Great Clips, the Charlotte Knights and the Charlotte community overall for their continued support."

This year's donation was comprised of contributions from Great Clips franchisees, Knights staff and Knights fans. Great Clips franchisees in the Charlotte market made personal donations in lieu of holding in-salon fundraising events.

"It was important for us franchisees personally to support this critical cause," said Jim Bullard, a Great Clips franchisee. "We're honored that we're able to continue to support Vs. Cancer and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in their efforts."

At the July 15 Knights game supporting Vs. Cancer, fans were given the option to donate in two ways - they could donate when purchasing game tickets and they could round up their total when buying concessions. In addition, Knights staff members led personal fundraising efforts before and at the game, and two lead fundraisers shaved their heads at the game. An initial check presentation was held at the game, with more contributions made since.

"At the Knights, we know that our staff and our fans are always ready to step up and help make a difference, and they proved that again this year," said Dan Rajkowski, chief operating officer for the Charlotte Knights.

Great Clips is the official hair salon of the Charlotte Knights. For more information about North Carolina Great Clips salons, visit www.greatclips.com.

