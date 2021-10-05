Noll Named Triple-A East All-Star

October 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings second baseman has been voted to the Triple-A East Team, Minor League Baseball announce today.

Noll, 27, batted .300/.346/.494 (131-for-437) with 28 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 69 RBI, four stolen bases, and 60 runs scored in 118 games this season. He led the league in hits while ranking in the top five in total bases (3rd, 216), batting average (4th), extra-base hits (T-4th, 48), doubles (T-5th), and RBI (T-5th). His doubles, extra-base hits, and RBI totals set career highs while his home run total matched a career best set in 2017. Noll became the sixth Red Wing since 2010 with at least 48 extra-base hits in a season, joining Zander Wiel (69, 2019), Adam Brett Walker (54, 2016), Danny Ortiz (51, 2015), Reynaldo Rodriguez (57, 2015), and Chris Colabello (49, 2013). Washington's 2016 seventh round selection out of Florida Gulf Coast University led all Nationals minor leaguers in batting average, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS, hits, extra-base hits, and total bases while tying for the organizational lead in doubles.

Noll is the first Red Wing to be named to the postseason All-Star team since OF Brandon Barnes in 2019, though Barnes spent almost that entire season with Columbus. The last Wing to spend the entire season with Rochester and be selected to the postseason All-Star team was DH Kennys Vargas in 2018. Noll is the first Rochester 2B to earn the honor since James Beresford in 2015.

Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

