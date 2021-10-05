Bisons OF Gregory Polanco Named Triple-A East Player of the Month
October 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
Minor League Baseball announced that OF GREGORY POLANCO was named the Triple-A East Player of the Month for September as one of the top hitters across Triple-A in the season's final month.
Polanco's .341 batting average in September let all Bisons' qualified batters, in addition to his seven homers and 21 RBIs in 22 games. When including the Herd's two games in October, he led Triple-A East with nine homers and 68 total bases. He also completed the month-plus in the top 10 in several other offensive categories, including second in batting average at .347 and RBIs with 24.
Polanco joined the Bisons on September 2 and hit a game-tying home run in his fourth game for the team on September 5 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He reached base in nine of his first 10 games played, coinciding with Buffalo's modern era best 12-game winning streak that ended on September 11.
The 30-year-old ended the 2021 season on a four-game hitting streak, including two games in October. Polanco batted .421 (8-19) against the Syracuse Mets, with two doubles, three home runs, and seven RBIs in the series that helped the Bisons out-score Syracuse 28-10. His offensive efforts led the way in the four-game, rain-shortened season ending sweep.
The veteran, signed by the Toronto Blue Jays on August 31 before being assigned to Buffalo, hit back-to-back walk-off base hits against Lehigh Valley that helped the Herd win eight straight games in the Triple-A 'Final Stretch' that helped the team end the season on an eight-game winning streak. His 10th-inning walk-off RBI single on September 23rd was only overshadowed by a three-run walk-off home run one night later that gave the Bisons a 7-4 against the IronPigs.
