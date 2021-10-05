Aderlin Rodriguez Named Triple-A East MVP
October 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
New York, NY - Minor League Baseball© (MiLB©) today announced the league All-Star teams for the two leagues that make up the Triple-A classification.
Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.
Toledo's Aderlin Rodriguez was named the Triple-A East Most Valuable Player after slashing .290/.362/.927 with 29 HR and 94 RBI during his 2021 campaign. He was also named to the league All-Star team as a third baseman.
