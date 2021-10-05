Aderlin Rodriguez Named Triple-A East MVP

October 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







New York, NY - Minor League Baseball© (MiLB©) today announced the league All-Star teams for the two leagues that make up the Triple-A classification.

Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

Toledo's Aderlin Rodriguez was named the Triple-A East Most Valuable Player after slashing .290/.362/.927 with 29 HR and 94 RBI during his 2021 campaign. He was also named to the league All-Star team as a third baseman.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Low-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball's 30 teams.

Fans flock to Minor League Baseball games to see baseball's future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.