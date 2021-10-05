Minor League Baseball Announces 2021 Triple-A League Awards & All-Star Teams
October 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) News Release
New York, NY - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league All-Star teams for the two leagues that make up the Triple-A classification.
Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.
TRIPLE-A EAST
Position, Name, Team, MLB Affiliate, AAA Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)
First Base: Juan Yepez Memphis St. Louis .289/.382/.971, 22 HR, 63 RBI
Second Base: Jake Noll Rochester Washington .300/.346/.840, 17 HR, 69 RBI
Shortstop: Kevin Smith Buffalo Toronto .285/.328/.931, 21 HR, 69 RBI
Third Base: Aderlín Rodriguez Toledo Detroit .290/.362/.927, 29 HR, 94 RBI
Catcher: Tomás Telis St. Paul Minnesota .296/.340/.758, 12 HR, 50 RBI
Outfield: Josh Lowe Durham Tampa Bay .291/.381/.916, 22 HR, 78 RBI
Outfield: Vidal Bruján Durham Tampa Bay .262/.345/.785, 12 HR, 56 RBI
Outfield: Khalil Lee Syracuse New York (NL) .274/.451/.951, 14 HR, 37 RBI
Designated Hitter Ryan McBroom Omaha Kansas City .261/.337/.862, 32 HR, 88 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Jackson Kowar Omaha Kansas City 17 G, 9-4, 3.46 ERA, 115 SO
Left-Handed Starter Matthew Liberatore Memphis St. Louis 22 G, 9-9, 4.04 ERA, 123 SO
Reliever Luke Barker Nashville Milwaukee 53 G, 7-5, 2.35 ERA, 13 SV
Co-Manager of the Year: Casey Candaele Buffalo Toronto 79-48, Northeast Division Champs
Co-Manager of the Year: Brady Williams Durham Tampa Bay 86-44, Triple-A East Champions
Most Valuable Player: Aderlin Rodriguez Toledo Detroit .290/.362/.927, 29 HR, 94 RBI
Pitcher of the Year: Jackson Kowar Omaha Kansas City 17 G, 9-4, 3.46 ERA, 115 SO
Top MLB Prospect: Bobby Witt Jr. Omaha Kansas City .285/.352/.933, 17 HR, 46 RBI
TRIPLE-A WEST
Position, Name, Team, MLB Affiliate, AAA Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)
First Base: Greg Bird Albuquerque Colorado .267/.362/.894, 27 HR, 91 RBI
Second Base: Michael Stefanic Salt Lake Los Angeles (AL) .334/.408/.913, 16 HR, 54 RBI
Shortstop: C.J. Hinojosa Sugar Land Houston .316/.351/.831, 11 HR, 67 RBI
Third Base: Drew Ellis Reno Arizona .294/.399/1.014, 20 HR, 73 RBI
Catcher: Carlos Pérez Las Vegas Oakland .269/.337/.909, 31 HR, 89 RBI
Outfield: Jo Adell Salt Lake Los Angeles (AL) .289/.342/.934, 23 HR, 69 RBI
Outfield: Jose Siri Sugar Land Houston .318/.369/.921, 16 HR, 72 RBI
Outfield: Jake Meyers Sugar Land Houston .343/.408/1.006, 16 HR, 51 RBI
Designated Hitter: José Marmolejos Tacoma Seattle .338/.439/1.111, 26 HR, 75 RBI
Right-Handed Starter: Peter Solomon Sugar Land Houston 21 G, 8-1, 4.70 ERA, 112 SO
Left-Handed Starter: Daniel Camarena El Paso San Diego 22 G, 6-7, 4.75 ERA, 62 SO
Reliever: Ronel Blanco Sugar Land Houston 42 G, 5-3, 3.40 ERA, 22 SV
Manager of the Year: Kristopher Negron Tacoma Seattle 78-52, League Champions
Most Valuable Player: José Marmolejos Tacoma Seattle .338/.439/1.111, 26 HR, 75 RBI
Pitcher of the Year: Peter Solomon Sugar Land Houston 21 G, 8-1, 4.70 ERA, 112 SO
Top MLB Prospect: Jo Adell Salt Lake Los Angeles (AL) .289/.342/.934, 23 HR, 69 RBI
