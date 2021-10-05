Minor League Baseball Announces 2021 Triple-A League Awards & All-Star Teams

New York, NY - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league All-Star teams for the two leagues that make up the Triple-A classification.

Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

TRIPLE-A EAST

Position, Name, Team, MLB Affiliate, AAA Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)

First Base: Juan Yepez Memphis St. Louis .289/.382/.971, 22 HR, 63 RBI

Second Base: Jake Noll Rochester Washington .300/.346/.840, 17 HR, 69 RBI

Shortstop: Kevin Smith Buffalo Toronto .285/.328/.931, 21 HR, 69 RBI

Third Base: Aderlín Rodriguez Toledo Detroit .290/.362/.927, 29 HR, 94 RBI

Catcher: Tomás Telis St. Paul Minnesota .296/.340/.758, 12 HR, 50 RBI

Outfield: Josh Lowe Durham Tampa Bay .291/.381/.916, 22 HR, 78 RBI

Outfield: Vidal Bruján Durham Tampa Bay .262/.345/.785, 12 HR, 56 RBI

Outfield: Khalil Lee Syracuse New York (NL) .274/.451/.951, 14 HR, 37 RBI

Designated Hitter Ryan McBroom Omaha Kansas City .261/.337/.862, 32 HR, 88 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Jackson Kowar Omaha Kansas City 17 G, 9-4, 3.46 ERA, 115 SO

Left-Handed Starter Matthew Liberatore Memphis St. Louis 22 G, 9-9, 4.04 ERA, 123 SO

Reliever Luke Barker Nashville Milwaukee 53 G, 7-5, 2.35 ERA, 13 SV

Co-Manager of the Year: Casey Candaele Buffalo Toronto 79-48, Northeast Division Champs

Co-Manager of the Year: Brady Williams Durham Tampa Bay 86-44, Triple-A East Champions

Most Valuable Player: Aderlin Rodriguez Toledo Detroit .290/.362/.927, 29 HR, 94 RBI

Pitcher of the Year: Jackson Kowar Omaha Kansas City 17 G, 9-4, 3.46 ERA, 115 SO

Top MLB Prospect: Bobby Witt Jr. Omaha Kansas City .285/.352/.933, 17 HR, 46 RBI

TRIPLE-A WEST

Position, Name, Team, MLB Affiliate, AAA Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)

First Base: Greg Bird Albuquerque Colorado .267/.362/.894, 27 HR, 91 RBI

Second Base: Michael Stefanic Salt Lake Los Angeles (AL) .334/.408/.913, 16 HR, 54 RBI

Shortstop: C.J. Hinojosa Sugar Land Houston .316/.351/.831, 11 HR, 67 RBI

Third Base: Drew Ellis Reno Arizona .294/.399/1.014, 20 HR, 73 RBI

Catcher: Carlos Pérez Las Vegas Oakland .269/.337/.909, 31 HR, 89 RBI

Outfield: Jo Adell Salt Lake Los Angeles (AL) .289/.342/.934, 23 HR, 69 RBI

Outfield: Jose Siri Sugar Land Houston .318/.369/.921, 16 HR, 72 RBI

Outfield: Jake Meyers Sugar Land Houston .343/.408/1.006, 16 HR, 51 RBI

Designated Hitter: José Marmolejos Tacoma Seattle .338/.439/1.111, 26 HR, 75 RBI

Right-Handed Starter: Peter Solomon Sugar Land Houston 21 G, 8-1, 4.70 ERA, 112 SO

Left-Handed Starter: Daniel Camarena El Paso San Diego 22 G, 6-7, 4.75 ERA, 62 SO

Reliever: Ronel Blanco Sugar Land Houston 42 G, 5-3, 3.40 ERA, 22 SV

Manager of the Year: Kristopher Negron Tacoma Seattle 78-52, League Champions

Most Valuable Player: José Marmolejos Tacoma Seattle .338/.439/1.111, 26 HR, 75 RBI

Pitcher of the Year: Peter Solomon Sugar Land Houston 21 G, 8-1, 4.70 ERA, 112 SO

Top MLB Prospect: Jo Adell Salt Lake Los Angeles (AL) .289/.342/.934, 23 HR, 69 RBI

