Another All-Star Nod, Tomás Telis Earns Triple-A East All-Star Spot at Catcher

ST. PAUL, MN - St. Paul Saints catcher/first baseman Tomás Telis is no stranger to being named to All-Star teams. During the first 12 years of his career, Telis was a six-time mid-season All-Star and a three-time MiLB.com Organizational All-Star. In year number 13 Telis, who set a career high in home runs and tied the second most RBI in his career, was named to the Triple-A East Post-Season All-Star team as a catcher.

The 30-year-old Telis hit .296 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI across 101 games. In 423 at bats he scored 51 runs, clubbed 12 doubles, two triples, with a .340 on base percentage and .418 slugging percentage for a .758 OPS. He finished fourth in Triple-A East in hits (125), fifth in average, and sixth in at bats (423). He led the Saints with 27, two-hit games, had the second most three-hit games, with eight, and two, four-hit games. Telis was tied for the longest hitting streak on the team with 14 from June 11-July 14. There was no one more clutch than Telis who was responsible for three walk-offs, two singles and a bases loaded walk.

Telis played 36 games behind the plate and 44 games at first. Behind the plate he threw out eight of 30 base stealers and committed just one error. Along with catcher and first, he also played two games at second, a game at third, and DH'd 21 times.

This was the third season in the Twins system for Telis, although he didn't play in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2019 at Triple-A Rochester he hit .330 with eight home runs and 46 RBI in 82 games. In 306 at bats he scored 44 runs, smacked 21 doubles, two triples, and slashed .330/.364/.490. Those numbers earned him a Triple-A All-Star nod, the sixth of his career.

Telis was a non-drafted free agent signee by the Texas Rangers in 2007 out of Venezuela. He made his Major League debut with the Rangers on August 25, 2015 against the Seattle Mariners going 1-4. He collected his first Major League hit in his third at bat, a bunt single in the seventh inning off Brandon Maurer. He hit his first, and only, Major League home run with the Miami Marlins on October 2, 2016 against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer. Telis has a decorated Minor League career, earning a South Atlantic League All-Star appearance in 2011, back-to-back All-Star Games in the Double-A Texas League in 2013 and 2014, and two Triple-A Pacific Coast League All-Star selections in 2015 and 2017. On top of all that, Telis is a three-time MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2011 with the Rangers, and 2016 and 2017 with the Miami Marlins. Overall, Telis is hitting .230 with one home run and 24 RBI in 122 Major League games. In 252 at bats, he's scored 25 runs, had eight doubles, three triples, and slashed .230/.267/.298. Across 1,087 Minor League games Telis is slashing .296/.335/.409.

The Minor League All-Stars and post-season awards were voted on by the league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives, and select members of the media. In order to qualify, position players had to play in a minimum of 60 games to qualify.

TRIPLE-A EAST

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate AAA Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)

First Base Juan Yepez Memphis St. Louis .289/.382/.971, 22 HR, 63 RBI

Second Base Jake Noll Rochester Washington .300/.346/.840, 17 HR, 69 RBI

Shortstop Kevin Smith Buffalo Toronto .285/.328/.931, 21 HR, 69 RBI

Third Base Aderlín Rodriguez Toledo Detroit .290/.362/.927, 29 HR, 94 RBI

Catcher Tomás Telis St. Paul Minnesota .296/.340/.758, 12 HR, 50 RBI

Outfield Josh Lowe Durham Tampa Bay .291/.381/.916, 22 HR, 78 RBI

Outfield Vidal Bruján Durham Tampa Bay .262/.345/.785, 12 HR, 56 RBI

Outfield Khalil Lee Syracuse New York (NL) .274/.451/.951, 14 HR, 37 RBI

Designated Hitter Ryan McBroom Omaha Kansas City .261/.337/.862, 32 HR, 88 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Jackson Kowar Omaha Kansas City 17 G, 9-4, 3.46 ERA, 115 SO

Left-Handed Starter Matthew Liberatore Memphis St. Louis 22 G, 9-9, 4.04 ERA, 123 SO

Reliever Luke Barker Nashville Milwaukee 53 G, 7-5, 2.35 ERA, 13 SV

Co-Manager of the Year Casey Candaele Buffalo Toronto 79-48, Northeast Division Champs

Co-Manager of the Year Brady Williams Durham Tampa Bay 86-44, Triple-A East Champions

Most Valuable Player Aderlin Rodriguez Toledo Detroit .290/.362/.927, 29 HR, 94 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Jackson Kowar Omaha Kansas City 17 G, 9-4, 3.46 ERA, 115 SO

Top MLB Prospect Bobby Witt Jr. Omaha Kansas City .285/.352/.933, 17 HR, 46 RBI

