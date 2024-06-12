Switchbacks FC to Host 'Most Immersive Fireworks Display' for 4th of July Weekend Match

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Join us in celebration of our country's birthday as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks meet FC Tulsa at Weidner Field on July 4th! After 90 minutes of summer soccer be sure to head down to the field as Pikes Peak National Bank presents the 4th of July Star Spangled Fireworks Spectacular in what will be the most immersive fireworks display in Colorado Springs! We'll be giving away 5,000 LED light-up foam wands at the gates to make sure you can be a part of the magic all night long!

All gates for this match will open at 6 P.M. The match will kick off at 7 P.M. and a fireworks show will immediately follow the conclusion of the match!

