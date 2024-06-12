Westfield, Grand Park Selected as FIFA World Cup Team Base Camp Site

ZURICH, Switzerland - FIFA has released its initial list of Team Base Camp sites for the FIFA World Cup 26™, with the City of Westfield and Grand Park Sports Campus selected as one of 24 potential team locations.

As part of the 2026 tournament, the 48 participating teams will select a hub that will support the organization with lodging, training facilities and further resources throughout the group stage.

The established relationship between Grand Park Sports Campus and Indiana's Team includes the location serving as Indy Eleven's Official Training Center, as well as gameday home for Indy Eleven's National Champion USL W League team. The relationship between the city and Indy Eleven has grown into Grand Park Sports & Entertainment, a transformative, long-term collaboration with multiple partners including the City of Westfield, Keystone Group, Indy Eleven and Bullpen Ventures.

Indy Eleven has worked closely with FIFA to lead the process, and to get a Team Base Camp site established and worthy of selection in Indiana.

"We are thrilled that the City of Westfield has been chosen by FIFA as one of its initial Team Base Camp locations," said Greg Stremlaw, President & CEO of Indy Eleven. "As part of the Grand Park Sports & Entertainment partnership, we strive to offer an exceptional experience at the Grand Park Sports Campus for soccer players of all ages. With our Indy Eleven Academy, Pro Academy, W League and professional First Team taking advantage of the exceptional facilities, we are excited to have the opportunity to show a broader audience what Indy Eleven, in partnership with the City of Westfield, has to offer the World's Game on the biggest stage."

Westfield is one of nine cities chosen in addition to the Host Cities, and join Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Irvine, Louisville, St. Louis, Salt Lake City and San Antonio as candidates.

"Westfield and Grand Park are excited about this opportunity to potentially host FIFA World Cup members and provide a world-class training facility for FIFA teams," says Westfield Mayor Scott Willis. "Today's announcement further validates Grand Park's world-renowned reputation as one of the most visited sports venues in the country, hosting Indy Eleven, NFL training camps or youth sports tournaments. It is clear our community is being noticed and recognized around the world, which is a huge economic driver for the city. What an exciting time to be a Westfield resident."

In a release from FIFA, Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer World Cup, said: "Even if a city is not staging matches, a participating team coming to stay creates a strong personal bond with the competition for people locally. It will see them adopt their guests as a second team during the tournament, thereby connecting even more people to the FIFA World Cup."

Teams will select their ultimate location following the Final Draw for the event in late 2025, which reveals geographic zones for group matches.

