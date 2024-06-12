Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

June 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







ARRIVE EARLY

Due to multiple events occurring on the grounds of Cal Expo this weekend, eavy traffic is expected at the Exposition Boulevard exit on the I-80 Business Loop due to roadwork near the stadium, which could cause major delays. Fans should plan for additional commute time and map out their drive to Heart Health Park ahead of time.

2024 Primary Kit

Sport our 2024 Primary Kit on matchdays! Shop Jerseys Now>>

MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK

As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.

BROADCAST

This weekend's match against Tampa Bay will be broadcasted locally on FOX40 and available to stream on ESPN+.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

NEW! Hat Trick IPA

Available now at all Heart Health Park bars

KIDS CLUB PICKUP AND REGISTRATION

???? Due to our Brewfest event, there will not be a Kids Club tent for membership pickup at Saturday's match. Kids Club sign ups will still be available online, and pickups will resume on Saturday, June 29th. If you have any questions, please email kidsclub@sacrepublicfc.com

BAG POLICY

Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12? X 6? X 12? in size.

Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5? X 8? or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.

Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry

Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

Parking is $15 and can be purchased upon arrival with cash or most major credit cards. Tailgate reservations will be an additional $5 (above standard parking fees) and available for purchase online with your ticket purchase on a match-by-match basis. You can also purchase a tailgate pass at the gate with cash or credit card.

BIKE PARKING

Free bike parking is available outside of the Green Gate, courtesy of Spare the Air.

ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION

Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.).

Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip. Trip planner>>

AT A GLANCE: BREWFEST

Gates: 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Last Pour: Approx. 8 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Tickets (Brewfest + #SACvOAK):

*If you already have a ticket to the match, you can purchase add-on Brewfest tickets here.

AT A GLANCE: #SACvOAK

Gates: 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Tickets: Purchase here>>

Threads: 2024 Primary Kit

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.