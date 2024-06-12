Memphis 901 FC Storms Back in Stoppage Time to Grab Draw Against Rhode Island FC

June 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC put together a two-goal rally in stoppage time to grab a point against Rhode Island FC on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis was down 2-0 in at the end of regulation but capitalized on two hard fouls from Rhode Island defenders to grab two set piece goals from Sameul Careaga and Marlon.

A red card obstruction of a scoring opportunity from the Rhode Island goalkeeper made way for a Careaga free kick try from 22 yards out. Careaga bent the shot around a wall of defenders with his left foot to beat the keeper and score his second free kick goal in as many attempts this season.

Five minutes later, Lucas Turci was pulled down in the box and awarded a shot from the penalty spot. Marlon stepped in a delivered a strike to score his team-leading sixth goal of the season and complete the rally to grab a point.

The Beale Street Boys are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches.

Memphis 901 FC hosts New Mexico United at AutoZone Park this Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can get tickets on the official Memphis 901 FC ticket website.

