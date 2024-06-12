Loudoun United FC Hosted a Local Combine and Showcase for Prospective Professional Players

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC (LUFC) concluded its combine and showcase for prospective professional soccer players after a three-day event at Segra field, which took place from Tuesday, June 4 to Friday, June 7.

Since he took the reigns as the Loudoun United Director of Soccer this past February, Oliver Gage has been determined to begin building a new foundation, one that is inclusive of the local DMV talent. "The greater Washington D.C. area and Northern Virginia is a top three market in the United States for Soccer," said Gage. "We have fantastic, well-run youth clubs that develop great players, NCAA powerhouse programs within reasonable distance, along with multiple professional soccer clubs. I'm not sure there is another city in our country that can boast about this," said Gage.

The initial combine registration gathered more than 200 player applications. These players ranged from current and former college players to local players looking to get into pro soccer, as well as some without current contracts. Following an in-depth review of each applicant, the LUFC technical staff narrowed the list to nearly 70 players to participate in the combine. The event consisted of three days of short matches, with a final showcase exhibition against professional opposition on the final day.

Patrick Mullins, Senior Analyst, Scouting Operations for Loudoun United and former Major League Soccer player, was the leading force in the combine. "It was a fantastic week for the players to demonstrate their abilities in a competitive and professional environment," said Mullins. "We want to thank all the players who registered and showed interest in the event, and to the almost 70 players who were selected by the technical staff to participate for their commitment and efforts during the showcase."

"As we begin to build this club, it's important to connect with the local community. There are a number of fantastic players in this area, and I would love nothing more than to see a Loudoun United club filled with talent from the DMV," said Gage. "We see this identification combine as the first step in this process, which will hopefully continue for many years to come."

Attain Sports and Entertainment stepped in as the controlling stake owner of LUFC in 2023 with the goal of competing independently, separate of a Major League Soccer club, for the first time in club history. Holding the combine shows a commitment to finding local talent who can represent the club. Combine participants continue to be evaluated by the LUFC technical staff for future opportunities.

