Switchbacks FC Signs Midfielder Charlie Adams from Las Vegas Lights

February 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced the addition of Charlie Adams from Las Vegas Lights via transfer ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"I am thrilled to be apart of this successful and ambitious club," said Charlie Adams. "Meeting my team mates and staff has invigorated me to be at my very best for this club and community. I can't wait for the season to start."

This midfielder joins the Switchbacks after recently playing for Las Vegas Lights, where he accumulated 1,258 minutes on the field. During his time with the Lights, he scored one goal, had nine clearances, created 18 chances, and maintained a passing accuracy of 96.1%.

Adams developed in the youth academy of current Premier League club Brentford FC. Along with playing for the Bees, he had loan spells at Barnet and Stevenage in England's lower leagues before making his move across the Atlantic to join Louisville City FC for its inaugural season in the USL Championship.

Adams briefly returned to England in 2016 to play for Stevenage before signing with Real Monarchs SLC. There, he became a key part of the midfield that helped the team win the 2017 USL Championship Players' Shield. After three seasons with the Monarchs, he joined Orange County SC in 2019 and later moved to San Diego Loyal SC for the club's inaugural season in 2020.

"We've got a really experienced midfielder in the building, and we believe he will help us with his quality on the ball, his soccer IQ, and his determination to win," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "I'm also excited to see him in the locker room with our guys, and hopefully, we can continue to build our culture with Charlie here!"

Name: Charlie Adams

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'7"

Date of Birth: May 16th, 1994

Age: 30

Hometown: Hendon, England

