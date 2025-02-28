Sporting JAX and SeatGeek Kick off Multi-Year Partnership

NEW YORK, NY and JACKSONVILLE, FL - SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a new multi-year partnership with Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX) of the United Soccer League (USL). The deal makes SeatGeek the Official Ticketing Partner of the organization's men's professional USL Championship club and the women's professional USL Super League club.

Starting this summer, soccer fans can seamlessly buy and sell tickets for Sporting JAX matches at Hodges Stadium through SeatGeek. With SeatGeek's fan-first technology, attendees will experience an elevated game-day experience through features like Rally, which provides key event-day details--including parking insights, navigation assistance and more.

"Partnering with SeatGeek allows us to continue putting fans at the center of everything we do," said Madison Holesko, Director of Ticketing & Service at Sporting JAX. "Their innovative platform makes it easier than ever for supporters to access matches while giving our team the insights needed to create the best possible game-day experience for our supporters and fans."

With SeatGeek's backend platform, Unify, Sporting JAX staff will have the tools to streamline ticketing operations, leveraging data-driven insights to optimize inventory, boost sales, and maximize revenue--creating a more seamless and impactful event experience.

"Sporting JAX is creating something special for its fans, and we're here to make every step of the ticketing journey seamless for both the club and its supporters," said Robyn Theodorakis, Director of Sales and Business Development at SeatGeek. "We look forward to working in lockstep with the organization to provide its supporters with a simple way to discover and attend matches--enhancing engagement while filling every seat."

SeatGeek is strengthening its footprint in the USL, now serving as the trusted ticketing partner for 20 clubs across the league. Beyond USL, SeatGeek powers ticketing for top-notch teams in Major League Soccer, the English Premier League, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL.

