FC Tulsa Announces 2025 Theme Night and Promotions Schedule

February 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa is set to elevate the fan experience in 2025 with an exciting lineup of theme nights, including free youth tickets on Aug. 23, fan-favorite $1 beer section nights, four shirt giveaways and four spectacular fireworks displays. With a season packed with unique events, FC Tulsa is offering something for everyone this year.

The club kicks off its home campaign on March 15 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, part of a thrilling 17-match home slate this season. The first 2,000 fans through the gates at ONEOK Field will receive a complimentary 2025 schedule magnet, with a postmatch fireworks show lighting up the Tulsa skyline to cap off the night.

The home opener kicks off a campaign filled with free giveaways, returning favorites and brand new themes, including Philbrook Night, Taste of Tulsa Night and more!

FC Tulsa's 2025 home schedule also features multiple community nights that celebrate the vibrant spirit of Green Country and its diverse communities. These nights include Greenwood Night (May 31), Women's Empowerment Night (Aug. 9) and Vamos Tulsa Night (Sept. 6).

FC Tulsa will host four shirt giveaways, opening with Ascension St. John Night on April 12. Shirt giveaways continue for Corporate Night (July 16), Vamos Tulsa Night (Sept. 6) and for its Oct. 4 match, with the full theme coming soon.

FC Tulsa's first $1 beer section night kicks off on March 28 and returns for one match each in June, July, and August.

Season Tickets are now on sale at www.fctulsa.com/2025-season-ticket-memberships/, with Mini Packs, which net up to 44% off versus matchday pricing, available at www.fctulsa.com/mini-packs/.

The complete list of Promotional Nights can be found below:

March 15 - Home Opener + Fireworks

March 22 - Philbrook Night

March 28 - $1 Beer Section Night

April 12 - Ascension St. John Night + Shirt Giveaway

May 10 - Mayfest Night + Fireworks

May 31 - Greenwood Night ^

June 14 - $1 Beer Section Night

June 28 - Fireworks ^

July 12 - $1 Beer Section Night

July 16 - Corporate Night + Shirt Giveaway

August 1 - $1 Beer Section Night

August 9 - Women's Empowerment Night

August 23 - Youth Sports Night

September 6 - Vamos Tulsa Night + Shirt Giveaway

October 4 - Coming Soon... + Shirt Giveaway

October 11 - Taste of Tulsa Night

October 26 - Fan Appreciation Night + Fireworks

^- Jägermeister Cup Match

United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 28, 2025

