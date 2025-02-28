Five Academy Players Participate in U.S. Soccer Regional I.D. Camp

This weekend, standout youth players from the West Coast are gathering SoCal to participate in a U.S. Soccer Mini I.D. Camp at the Chula Vista Elite Training Center. Among the group, five players are representing Republic FC.

Jesus Esparza, Raul Garcia, Bryson Lopez, Troy Raneses, and Jayden Staines have been selected to participate in the training camp, offering an opportunity for them to train and play games under the direction of U.S. Soccer Talent Identification Managers. All four players feature for Republic FC's U-14 squad, which has posted a 12-4-4 record and a +36 goal differential through two-thirds of the season.

Esparza, Lopez, and Staines were previously invited to a talent I.D. Center in November 2024, along with seven players from the U-15 team. This is the first invitation for Raneses.

Republic FC academy players continue to earn youth national team program selections. Since the launch of the club's Youth Academy in 2015, over 65 players have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage, showcase their talents in Youth National Team camps, or be invited to U.S. YNT Regional ID Center sessions alongside other top youth players.

